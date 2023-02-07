MSP M&A: The 20 MSP Acquires Integrated Business Technologies

The 20 MSP and Integrated Business Technologies seek to build on their preexisting partnership and remain on a rapid growth trajectory.

The 20 MSP has completed its second acquisition in just a week. The company acquired Oklahoma-based managed service provider Integrated Business Technologies (IBT) for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal 36 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

The 20 MSP, founded in 2013, is based in Plano, Texas. The company has 147 employees listed on LinkedIn. The 20’s areas of expertise include business development, NOC services, 24/7 helpdesk, sales coaching, backup and disaster recovery, MSP business consulting, VoIP, copiers, printers, cybersecurity, marketing, HIPAA, business continuity, HaaS, cloud services, on-site support, remote support and support desk.

Integrated Business Technologies, founded in 2007, is based in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. The company has 16 employees listed on LinkedIn. IBT’s areas of expertise include managed IT services, business continuity, cloud services and cybersecurity services.

The 20 says it was attracted to IBT’s steady growth over the past several years and its track record of client success and satisfaction. IBT was a member of The 20’s growth platform, which allowed it to drive growth, enhance service offerings and improve its position in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, according to the company.

With this acquisition, The 20 MSP and Integrated Business Technologies seek to build on their preexisting partnership, remain on a rapid growth trajectory, and develop new, higher-value offerings for their collective client base, the company said.

The 20 MSP Acquires IBT: Executive Insight

Eric Kehmeier, CEO, IBT, commented:

“We are thrilled to be at this point in our organization’s journey, and we see this as a continuation of a highly productive partnership. IBT has been able to achieve this level of success by being a dedicated business partner to small and medium-sized companies, helping them to thrive through cutting-edge technology. As The 20 MSP, we are now in a position to offer our clients even more advanced IT solutions and support.”

Tim Conkle, CEO, The 20, said:

“Integrated Business Technologies is an exemplary MSP that we’ve had the privilege of working closely with through our MSP growth platform. Their commitment to never cutting corners and going that extra mile to ensure client success makes us confident that this acquisition is going to help us bring our collective client base even better support, along with a wider range of services and offerings. It’s an honor to welcome this talented and motivated team to The 20 family.”

The 20’s Acquisition Growth

This is The 20’s second acquisition in less than a week. The company previously acquired Dallas Network Services. Both deals expanded the company’s national footprint and are part of an aggressive growth plan that “reflects the vigorous consolidation activity across the MSP industry,” the company said in a prepared statement.

The 20 MSP has more acquisitions lined up in the coming months. “This is an exciting step forward in our growth journey, but it’s one of many we plan on taking,” said Conkle.