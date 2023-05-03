Terry Richardson Named GreenPages’ Chief Revenue Officer

Cloud and cybersecurity services provider GreenPages has named its new Chief Revenue Officer. Technology industry veteran Terry Richardson will take the position, reporting directly to GreenPages president Joshua Dinneen, the company announced.

Richardson most recently served as North American Channel Chief at AMD. Richardson brings three decades of experience in global channel, enterprise, and OEM sales and is among the most highly respected, trusted and knowledgeable sales leaders in the industry, the company said.

Richardson will lead GreenPages revenue-generating activities, partner relationship management, and business development, with a focus on driving continued growth and accelerating the company’s success in cloud, cybersecurity and managed services, according to GreenPages.

Prior to AMD, Richardson spent more than a decade at HPE and Hewlett-Packard (HP) in a series of increasingly responsible roles. Most recently, he was VP and General Manager US Enterprise Sales -East at HPE. He previously was VP, North American Channels & Alliances, VP, SMB, SLED and Service Provider Sales and Vice President of Channel Sales at HP. Prior to HP, Richardson was EVP of Worldwide Sales at SEPATON and earlier in his career, he spent five years at EMC in VP roles in Healthcare, Channel and OEM Sales.

GreenPages’ New CRO: Commentary

Joshua Dinneen, president, GreenPages, commented:

“Terry Richardson is arguably one of the most decorated, passionate and trusted sales leaders in enterprise technology today with an unparalleled track record of delivering outstanding results for several of the world’s most prominent tech brands. His deep understanding of the channel and the vendor community, coupled with his expertise in driving incremental revenue growth, make him the ideal leader to help us take GreenPages to the next level. We are honored to have him join our leadership team.”

Terry Richardson, CRO, GreenPages, said:

“The opportunity to join GreenPages and contribute to its continued success is extremely energizing to me and one I simply could not turn down. GreenPages is one of the best-positioned MSPs and well ahead of many of its competitors. They have all the foundation pieces in place – a strong and expanding leadership team, growth engines in cloud, cybersecurity and managed services, and a top-tier private equity firm supporting their growth. I look forward to working with the talented team at GreenPages, and our strategic technology partners to drive growth and deliver business outcomes for our customers.”

Phil Soper, North America Head of Channel Sales, HPE, said:

“I’m thrilled to see Terry join GreenPages, an HPE partner. We see a significant opportunity to transform our partnership around our cloud operating model- HPE GreenLake. Terry happens to have significant HPE experience, but he also has an incredible channel pedigree, is a true professional and a transformational leader. I have no doubt this chapter in his story will be incredibly successful.”

About GreenPages

In addition to cybersecurity services, GreenPages also offers infrastructure modernization and automation, cloud transformation and FinOps, networking, modern workspace, carrier and managed services.

The company acquired Arcas Risk Management in February 2023 and Norwell Technology Group (NTG) in September 2018.

In December 2020, GreenPages completed a recapitalization with Abry Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm that has helped the company accelerate its aggressive growth goals.