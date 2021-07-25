Terralogic Solutions Acquires Microsoft Azure Partner Tridius Technologies

Terralogic Solutions, an MSP and MSSP backed by private equity firm Paxion Capital, has acquired majority ownership in Tridius Technologies, a Microsoft Gold Partner that offers Azure cloud application development and consulting services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Terralogic and Tridius: IT Services Focus Areas

Terralogic, the buyer in this deal, was founded in 2008. The San Jose, California-based technology solution provider has 1,000 employees across the United States, India and Vietnam. Terralogic’s areas of expertise spans design, development, cloud, cybersecurity and IT services for Nutanix, Citrix, Dell, Fortinet, and Cisco Systems solutions.

Tridius, based in Plano, Texas, has 37 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company has operations and talent in London, United Kingdom; San Jose, California; and Costa Rica. Tridius’ expertise spans Microsoft cloud services, data & analytics, application development, DevOps, and managed services.

Tridius CEO Matthew Ramsey, CTO David Clark and EVP Kevin Wheat will retain a significant equity ownership in the Company and remain on the board. Terralogic CEO Renil Komitla and Paxiun Capital CFO Duncan Robertson join the Tridius board.

Terralogic Acquires Tridius: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Ramsey said:

“We believe our future growth opportunities are immense and Terralogic’s investment in Tridius is evidence of our focus and execution in the fast-growing segment of Microsoft cloud services and application development. We look forward to our partnership with Terralogic as they support our aggressive organic growth and add-on acquisition strategy.”

Added Terralogic’s Komitla:

“Terralogic is excited about our investment in Tridius because of their extensive market and industry experience, human capital resources and track record of delivering desired outcomes for clients through the adoption of Microsoft cloud services.”

Concluded Clark of Tridius:

“We have a unique opportunity to capture Microsoft cloud services market share as clients prioritize modernizing platforms that enable them to be more agile, improve their business performance and provide more relevant and engaging experiences for their customers. Our relationship with Terralogic will help us address client needs with greater scale and velocity.”

Terralogic Acquires Security Operations Center (SOC) Expertise

Terralogic has M&A experience. The company acquired AforeCybersec for security operations center (SOC) expertise in 2019.