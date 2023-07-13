Telecom Solutions Acquisition: Upstack Buys Sidepath Global

Sidepath will further expand Upstack's solutions expertise and the partnership lets Upstack deliver hyperconverged infrastructure solutions

Upstack, backed by Berkshire Partners, MidCap Financial and Morgan Stanley Private Credit, has purchased Sidepath Global for an undisclosed sum. It also has announced a strategic partnership with Sidepath Inc., an IT value-added reseller (VAR) and Sidepath Global sister company.

With the acquisition, Sidepath Global co-founder Jim Andronaco will become a partner and managing director at Upstack and continue as co-owner and president of Sidepath Inc. In addition, Sidepath Global co-founder Patrick Mulvee will remain co-owner of Sidepath Inc.

Meanwhile, the Sidepath Global acquisition is M&A deal number 201 that ChannelE2E and sister site MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023.

Upstack, founded in 2017, is based in New York, New York. The company has 137 employees listed on LinkedIn. Upstack’s areas of expertise include colocation, network connectivity and SD-WAN.

Sidepath Global, founded in 2006, is based in Henderson, Nevada. The company has 60 employees listed on LinkedIn. Sidepath Global’s areas of expertise include data management and voice and video communications.

Upstack, Sidepath Global Executives Share Their Thoughts on the Acquisition

Christopher Trapp, Upstack’s CEO, commented on the Sidepath Global acquisition and Sidepath Inc. partnership and what these moves means for his company:

“Sidepath Global has earned a stellar reputation as one of the industry’s top network and cloud solutions providers. Their consultants are known as go-to experts for data center solutions, which aligns perfectly with Upstack’s roots in the data center space. In addition to further expanding our solutions expertise, our partnership with Sidepath Inc. will allow Upstack to deliver hyperconverged infrastructure solutions to our clients.”

Andronaco explained why he believes Upstack complements Sidepath Global and Sidepath Inc.

“[Upstack] has the back-office and marketing support to grow and support the agency business. And, it has an existing customer base that we expect to drive new sales opportunities for our VAR business.”

Upstack Buys Technology Advisory Firm

The Sidepath Global acquisition and Sidepath Inc. partnership come after Upstack in April 2023 purchased Signal Technology Group, a technology advisory firm that provides cloud, internet, communications, network and security solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Signal’s founder and CEO Rob Wuest also joined Upstack as a partner.

Upstack offers solutions designed to help organizations enhance and accelerate their digital transformations, the business said. It provides these solutions to more than 6,000 global organizations.