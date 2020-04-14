Telecom, SD-WAN, Cloud Service Provider Preps Bankruptcy Filing

Frontier Communications -- a telecom, SD-WAN & cloud managed IT service provider with $17.5 billion in debt -- may file for bankruptcy, a report says.

Frontier Communications Corp. — a telecom, SD-WAN and cloud service provider with $17.5 billion in debt — could file for bankruptcy as soon as Tuesday night, Bloomberg reports.

Frontier offers video, Internet, voice, and cybersecurity solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 29 states. The telecom service provider expanded into managed SD-WAN services in November 2019, and cloud managed IT services in September 2019.

Frontier’s financial troubles started long before the current U.S. economic shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The debt-laden service provider skipped an interest payment on March 16, and at the time entered a 60-day grace period to renegotiate its debt with bondholders.

Frontier has also been evolving its executive team. The company in December 2019 hired DISH Network veteran Bernie Han to succeed Daniel McCarthy as president and CEO. Frontier’s board retained Han as a financial advisor in October 2019, leveraging his expertise to “strengthen the company’s financial position.

And in February 2020, Frontier hired Windstream veteran Mike Shippey as Senior Vice President, Wholesale Services. He oversees sales and marketing, innovation in new solution, and the customer experience.

For its fiscal year 2019, Frontier says preliminary results include: