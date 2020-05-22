IT Services Acquisition: Telappliant Buys Amica Technology

Telappliant, a UK-based cloud services provider, acquires Amica Technology, an IT services provider in the Southwestern English city of Dorset.

Telappliant, a UK-based cloud services provider, has acquired Amica Technology, an IT services provider headquartered in the Southwestern English city of Dorset.

Telappliant, founded in 2003, provides a suite of Internet telephony, connectivity, security, and IT services to UK businesses. The company is headquartered in London.

Amica Technology, founded in 2013, provides MSP and Web services in the South of England. The company has 25 employees offering proactive and reactive support to customers of varying sizes.

The combined business will serve over 6,000 organizations across multiple industries. The Amica Technology team will join Telappliant, according to the firm’s CEO, Muhammad Nasim.

Amica Technology Acquisition: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Nasim said:

“It is a key component of our acquisitive growth strategy – adding managed IT services allows us to offer a wider portfolio of business-critical services to UK SMEs and it positions us for further scale and growth.”

Chris Howard, CEO at Amica Technology, added:

“I am very proud of what my team and I have achieved in the last six and a half years. It’s our dogged attitude to providing a quality service that has achieved the incredible growth that we have experienced. This acquisition creates exciting opportunities for us all. We look forward to joining the Telappliant family and accelerating our new combined plans.”

Telappliant has M&A acquisition. The company in 2018 acquired Orbtalk, a UK-based hosted telephony provider. At the time, the combined business had more than 5,000 customers.