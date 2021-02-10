Technology SPACs List: Blank Check Companies, IPOs and Merger Updates

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as blank-check firms, continue to expand their focus across the technology market. And that focus could soon involve IT distributors, MSP software providers, and cloud computing companies that work closely with VARs, ChannelE2E believes.

The list further below, updated regularly, tracks the latest SPACs that are raising money, pursuing IPOs (initial public offerings) and/or completing technology company mergers.

But before we get to the list further below, here’s some background on the SPAC market — including some concerns that a SPAC market bubble could be forming.

What Is A SPAC?

A SPAC or “blank check” company is designed to raise funds in an initial public offering (IPO) with the aim of acquiring a private business. That private company then becomes public as result of the merger, Reuters notes. Or as Investopia puts it:

“The founder of a SPAC pools money from investors and he or she may contribute to the SPAC to form a blank check company with the sole purpose of acquiring another company—or companies. The money raised through the IPO of a SPAC is put into a trust. The funds are held until the SPAC successfully identifies a viable merger or acquisition opportunity to pursue with the invested funds.”

ChannelE2E believes SPAC organizations may acquire MSP software companies as soon as this year (2021).

SPAC Market Size and Potential Investor Bubble

The SPAC trend helped to fuel $63 billion of IPO fundraising worldwide in January 2021, more than five times the proceeds from the same period a year earlier, Bloomberg reports.

Still, some pundits believe we’re heading toward a SPAC bubble — which involves too much money potentially flowing to lower-quality companies that perhaps shouldn’t be publicly held. Billionaire investor Sam Zell says some SPACs remind him of the speculation in Internet companies during the 1990s dot-com bubble. Although SPACs can be effective transactions, Zell is worried about the fundamental business prospects for some companies that go public via a SPAC, CNBC reports.

Moreover, the fast-growing SPAC industry may also attract closer scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has indicated.

To be clear, ChannelE2E’s view on the SPAC trend is this: SPACs aren’t “all good” or “all bad.” Much like the dot-com bubble (which ultimately produced giants like Amazon, Google, eBay and others), SPAC activity could give us some great tech companies. But there will surely be some losers as well. The key questions:

Just how big a SPAC bubble are we potentially facing?

How soon could it potentially pop?

And how many investors/companies could be impacted?

The answers to those questions were unknown when we first published this blog on February 10, 2021. In the meantime, here’s the list of technology-focused SPACs — which we update regularly.

Technology-Focused SPACs, IPOs and Mergers: 2021 Activity

Among the technology-focused SPACs we’re tracking so far this year…

Agile Growth: The blank check company, targeting technology, filed with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, February 2, 2021.

Aeon Acquisition: The blank check company, formed by The Aeon Group, has filed to raise up to $125 million in an IPO. Aeon Acquisition will seek to acquire technology-focused businesses that have an aggregate enterprise value of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. Source: Renaissance Capital, January 25, 2021.

Alpha Capital Acquisition: The blank check company, targeting technology businesses in Latin America, filed with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, January 29, 2021.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital I: Vista Equity Partners-backed Solera Holdings is in talks to go public via a merger with blank-check firm Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. Source: Bloomberg, February 4, 2021.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II: The new special purpose acquisition company is upsizing its planned IPO by 25% as the company’s first SPAC reportedly moves close to making a merger deal. Source: SeekingAlpha, February 5, 2021.

Athena Technology Acquisition: The blank check company targeting technology, direct to consumer, and fintech, filed with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, February 5, 2021.

Z-Work Acquisition: The blank check company, targeting work technology businesses, raised $200 million. Source: Renaissance Capital, January 29, 2021.

Blog originally published February 10, 2021. Check back regularly for updates on new SPACs, related IPOs and associated technology mergers.