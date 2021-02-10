Technology SPACs List: Blank Check Companies, IPOs and Merger Updates
Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), also known as blank-check firms, continue to expand their focus across the technology market. And that focus could soon involve IT distributors, MSP software providers, and cloud computing companies that work closely with VARs, ChannelE2E believes.
The list further below, updated regularly, tracks the latest SPACs that are raising money, pursuing IPOs (initial public offerings) and/or completing technology company mergers.
But before we get to the list further below, here’s some background on the SPAC market — including some concerns that a SPAC market bubble could be forming.
What Is A SPAC?
A SPAC or “blank check” company is designed to raise funds in an initial public offering (IPO) with the aim of acquiring a private business. That private company then becomes public as result of the merger, Reuters notes. Or as Investopia puts it:
“The founder of a SPAC pools money from investors and he or she may contribute to the SPAC to form a blank check company with the sole purpose of acquiring another company—or companies. The money raised through the IPO of a SPAC is put into a trust. The funds are held until the SPAC successfully identifies a viable merger or acquisition opportunity to pursue with the invested funds.”
ChannelE2E believes SPAC organizations may acquire MSP software companies as soon as this year (2021).
SPAC Market Size and Potential Investor Bubble
The SPAC trend helped to fuel $63 billion of IPO fundraising worldwide in January 2021, more than five times the proceeds from the same period a year earlier, Bloomberg reports.
Still, some pundits believe we’re heading toward a SPAC bubble — which involves too much money potentially flowing to lower-quality companies that perhaps shouldn’t be publicly held. Billionaire investor Sam Zell says some SPACs remind him of the speculation in Internet companies during the 1990s dot-com bubble. Although SPACs can be effective transactions, Zell is worried about the fundamental business prospects for some companies that go public via a SPAC, CNBC reports.
Moreover, the fast-growing SPAC industry may also attract closer scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has indicated.
To be clear, ChannelE2E’s view on the SPAC trend is this: SPACs aren’t “all good” or “all bad.” Much like the dot-com bubble (which ultimately produced giants like Amazon, Google, eBay and others), SPAC activity could give us some great tech companies. But there will surely be some losers as well. The key questions:
- Just how big a SPAC bubble are we potentially facing?
- How soon could it potentially pop?
- And how many investors/companies could be impacted?
The answers to those questions were unknown when we first published this blog on February 10, 2021. In the meantime, here’s the list of technology-focused SPACs — which we update regularly.
Technology-Focused SPACs, IPOs and Mergers: 2021 Activity
Among the technology-focused SPACs we’re tracking so far this year…
Agile Growth: The blank check company, targeting technology, filed with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, February 2, 2021.
Aeon Acquisition: The blank check company, formed by The Aeon Group, has filed to raise up to $125 million in an IPO. Aeon Acquisition will seek to acquire technology-focused businesses that have an aggregate enterprise value of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. Source: Renaissance Capital, January 25, 2021.
Alpha Capital Acquisition: The blank check company, targeting technology businesses in Latin America, filed with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, January 29, 2021.
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital I: Vista Equity Partners-backed Solera Holdings is in talks to go public via a merger with blank-check firm Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. Source: Bloomberg, February 4, 2021.
Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II: The new special purpose acquisition company is upsizing its planned IPO by 25% as the company’s first SPAC reportedly moves close to making a merger deal. Source: SeekingAlpha, February 5, 2021.
Athena Technology Acquisition: The blank check company targeting technology, direct to consumer, and fintech, filed with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, February 5, 2021.
Elliott Management’s Potential SPAC: The hedge fund, best known for its high-profile shareholder-activist campaigns, is looking to join the sizzling SPAC craze. The firm, founded by billionaire Paul Singer, has been meeting with bankers about raising more than $1 billion for a special purpose-acquisition company. They cautioned the process is at an early stage and plans could change. Source: The Wall Street Journal, February 7, 2021.
Evo Acquisition: The blank check company, formed by Evolution Capital Management targeting the tech and financial sectors, has raised $109 million. Evo Acquisition is seeking to merge with businesses in the technology and financial sectors with enterprise values between $250 million and $750 million. Source: Renaissance Capital, February 9, 2021.
Global Synergy Acquisition, a blank check company targeting technology services, raised $225 million, Renaissance Capital reports. The management team plans to acquire a business that can benefit from its operational and investing expertise in sectors such as IT Services and Business Process Outsourcing, or BPO, collectively defined as Technology Services or IT Enabled Services (ITES), Renaissance says.
Gores Technology Partners: The ninth blank check company formed by The Gores Group targeting a tech business, filed with the SEC to raise up to $240 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, February 2, 2021.
Live Oak Mobility Acquisition: This is the third blank check company formed by Live Oak Merchant Partners. It targets the mobility and motion technology sectors, and is seeking to raise $200 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, January 27, 2021.
North Atlantic Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the consumer, industrials, and telecom sectors in North America and Europe, filed on January 4, 2021, with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering, Renaissance Capital reports.
Pathfinder Acquisition: The blank check company, formed by HGGC and Industry Ventures targeting technology, filed with the SEC to raise up to $275 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, January 28, 2021.
Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities: The blank check company, formed by Rocket Internet, targets the technology sector. The SPAC filed with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, February 9, 2021.
Robot Acquisition Corporation (RoboSPAC): The SPAC, formed by BOTS, Inc. is seeking to raise the necessary capital to acquire an advanced, profitable, robotics enterprise. Source: BOTS, January 28, 2021.
Rosecliff Acquisition I: The blank check company, backed by Rosecliff Venture Management, is targeting technology and seeking to raise $200 million in an IPO. Source: Renaissance Capital, January 27, 2021.
Softbank Launching Two SPACs: SVF Investment Corp 2 is $200 million and SVF Investment Corp 3 is a $350 million vehicle. Both SPACs have a standard roughly 15% over-allotment option, which means that their final sizes will likely end up at $230 million and $400 million respectively assuming that the underwriters take their option (number three has a slightly smaller over-allotment if you’re checking my math). Source: TechCrunch, February 6, 2021.
Thimble Point Acquisition: The blank check company, targeting high-growth software and technology, raised $240 million by offering 24 million units at $10.The company may raise an additional $50 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with anchor investor KLP SPAC 1. Source: Renaissance Capital, February 2, 2021.
Thoma Bravo Advantage is blank check company formed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in late December 2020. The SPAC filed a form with the SEC indicating that it plans to raise up to $900 million for an initial public offering (IPO) and an associated software company investment/acquisition. In preparation for that potential acquisition, The Thoma Bravo Advantage IPO was completed on January 20. Parent Thoma Bravo already has private equity stakes in such MSP-friendly technology businesses as Barracuda, ConnectWise, Solarwinds and Sophos, among many others.
Tribe Capital Growth I: The SPAC, formed by Tribe Capital and Arrow Capital, has filed for a $200 million IPO and plans to acquire “top-decile private technology companies that are experiencing inflection points in their growth.” Source: Renaissance Capital. January 25, 2021.
Z-Work Acquisition: The blank check company, targeting work technology businesses, raised $200 million. Source: Renaissance Capital, January 29, 2021.
Blog originally published February 10, 2021. Check back regularly for updates on new SPACs, related IPOs and associated technology mergers.
