Technology Services Investor, MSP Buyer KKR Raises $19 Billion

Private equity firm KKR, which frequently acquires MSPs, telecom and technology services companies, has raised $19 billion for the new KKR North America Fund XIII (also known as NAX3).

NAX3 is expected to invest in businesses across financial services, healthcare, retail, industrials, technology, media and telecommunications services, primarily in the United States and Canada, Reuters reported.

M&A: Private Equity for MSPs, MSSPs & Security Software Companies

KKR has extensive experience in and around the MSP, IT services, data center and telecom sectors. Previous acquisitions and investments include:

Describing the new NAX3 fund, Pete Stavros and Nate Taylor, co-heads of the Americas Private Equity platform at KKR, said:

“We are thrilled to have had such strong receptivity to our fundraising effort, and we are extremely proud of the results we’ve been able to deliver for our investors. Particularly at a time of continued volatility, we believe we are entering a macroeconomic environment that is tailor-made for private equity and for KKR specifically, and are grateful to have the support of our investors and their confidence in our team. We look forward to continue executing on our investment approach, which is centered on leveraging our deep industry expertise and driving holistic operational transformations utilizing the full suite of resources KKR has to offer. We are excited about the early momentum for NAX3 and remain laser focused on delivering outstanding results.”

Added Alisa Amarosa Wood, global head of private markets and real assets product strategies at KKR:

“Thanks to the strength of our Americas Private Equity investment team and extensive collaboration across our Firm, we are pleased to have been able to deliver consistent and attractive risk adjusted returns to our investors, even in the face of a global pandemic. With this closing of KKR’s largest fund in our history, we are excited by our investors’ shared enthusiasm for the investment opportunities we continue to see ahead.”

KKR is headquartered in New York, New York.