TD Synnex Distributes Qualys Cloud Platform to Security Resellers

MSSPs worldwide leverage the Qualys Cloud Platform. Now, TD Synnex wants to distribute those Qualys security capabilities to resellers.

Distribution giant TD Synnex continues to expand its security solutions portfolio for partners, this time working with Qualys.

The relationship allows resellers to access the Qualys Cloud Platform. The overall portfolio spans Qualys’ vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), multi-vector endpoint detection and response (EDR), policy compliance, file integrity monitoring, patch management and global AssetView technologies. Also, Qualys promotes a free Ransomware Risk Assessment Service for partners and customers. The overall goal: Empower channel partners to unify IT, security and compliance visibility.

Channel partnerships have been a priority for Qualys in 2021. The evidence: The company ramped up its executive team with strategic alliance, SMB development and marketing experts. Also, Qualys Consulting Edition has a multi-tenant dashboard designed for MSPs and IT consultants. And the security company has relationships with many of the world’s Top 250 MSSPs (managed security services providers).

TD Synnex and Executive Commentary

Meanwhile, security has been a major focus area for TD Synnex, which represents the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. In a prepared statement about the Qualys relationship, Reyna Thompson, senior vice president, product management, TD Synnex, said:

“We are excited to provide our partners with a comprehensive solution for their customer’s security needs in a single platform – from prevention to detection to response – with Qualys’ information security and compliance solutions. This agreement will deliver an integrated solution to help businesses simplify security operations while lowering their compliance costs.”

Added Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys:

“Backed by TD SYNNEX’ leading services and dedicated support, resellers will now have access to the Qualys Cloud Platform and its complement of security and compliance solutions, including VMDR, to help joint customers build security into their digital transformation initiatives and reduce costs. Additionally, this strategic partnership will expand Qualys’ presence and provide access to TD SYNNEX’ extensive ecosystem of partners.”

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.