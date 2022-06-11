Legal IT Services Firm TCDI Acquires Aon’s eDiscovery Practice

Legal services, software and cybersecurity solutions provider TCDI, backed by private equity firm Trivest Partners, has acquired an eDiscovery business practice from global professional services firm Aon. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

TCDI Acquires eDiscovery Practice From Aon

TCDI, founded in 1988, is based in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company has 159 employees listed on LinkedIn. The firm offers eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity and document review services to clients, including its proprietary software (CV Suite).

The eDiscovery team acquisition will extend TCDI’s existing eDiscovery offerings to include information governance expertise. The acquisition will add Aon NOMAD mobile processing platform, PHI/PII detection and post-data-breach support tools to the TCDI technology suite.

TCDI has M&A experience. The company in 2016 acquired JURINNOV togain computer forensics, onsite data collections, and cybersecurity expertise.

TCDI Acquires Aon’s eDiscovery Practice: Executive Commentary

TCDI founder and CEO Bill Johnson commented on the news:

“For 30 years, we’ve steadily built upon our innovative, client-driven technology, and this move supports our strategy to meet our clients’ expectation to increase our expertise and technology as the markets change. TCDI and Aon share similar cultures and ideas about how to serve clients and take care of team members.”

Christian Hoffman, Aon global cyber leader and CEO of cyber solutions for North America, added:

“We recognize the strength and significant contributions of Aon’s eDiscovery colleagues and know they have a positive future at TCDI focused on growth. Aon’s leading cyber solutions business will continue to focus on solving clients’ complex cyber challenges, while establishing strong commercial relationships to deliver supplementary services at scale.”

Legal Technology Services: M&A Activity

