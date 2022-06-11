Legal IT Services Firm TCDI Acquires Aon’s eDiscovery Practice
Legal services, software and cybersecurity solutions provider TCDI, backed by private equity firm Trivest Partners, has acquired an eDiscovery business practice from global professional services firm Aon. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
TCDI Acquires eDiscovery Practice From Aon
TCDI, founded in 1988, is based in Greensboro, North Carolina. The company has 159 employees listed on LinkedIn. The firm offers eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity and document review services to clients, including its proprietary software (CV Suite).
The eDiscovery team acquisition will extend TCDI’s existing eDiscovery offerings to include information governance expertise. The acquisition will add Aon NOMAD mobile processing platform, PHI/PII detection and post-data-breach support tools to the TCDI technology suite.
TCDI has M&A experience. The company in 2016 acquired JURINNOV togain computer forensics, onsite data collections, and cybersecurity expertise.
TCDI Acquires Aon’s eDiscovery Practice: Executive Commentary
TCDI founder and CEO Bill Johnson commented on the news:
“For 30 years, we’ve steadily built upon our innovative, client-driven technology, and this move supports our strategy to meet our clients’ expectation to increase our expertise and technology as the markets change. TCDI and Aon share similar cultures and ideas about how to serve clients and take care of team members.”
Christian Hoffman, Aon global cyber leader and CEO of cyber solutions for North America, added:
“We recognize the strength and significant contributions of Aon’s eDiscovery colleagues and know they have a positive future at TCDI focused on growth. Aon’s leading cyber solutions business will continue to focus on solving clients’ complex cyber challenges, while establishing strong commercial relationships to deliver supplementary services at scale.”
Legal Technology Services: M&A Activity
Companies within the legal vertical have remained an attractive target for M&A plays. Among the deals ChannelE2E has tracked:
- June 2022: Legal technology company Uptime Legal Systems acquired Flywhere Technology, which provides cloud services to law firms.
- September 2021: Frontline Managed Services acquired Logicforce, a legal IT consulting service.
- July 2021: Frontline Managed Services acquired legal IT services provider Glasser Tech.
- November 2020: Wilson Allen, which provides consultancy and software services to legal firms, acquired Capensys, a technology training company.
- October 2020: Private equity-backed Intelliteach acquired Hilltop Consultants, an MSP focused on the legal vertical.January 2020: CompassMSP bought Western Digitech, a Florida-region provider of legal IT services.
- January 2020: Legility, an IT consulting firm and operational specialist in the legal vertical, acquired eDiscovery specialist Inventus.
- January 2019: HaystackID, a Washington, D.C., company that specializes in eDiscovery services for corporations, acquired eTERA Consulting.
- January 2019: Trustpoint.One, an eDiscovery and legal solutions provider, acquired Kelly Legal Managed Services (KLMS).
