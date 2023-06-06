Talent Solutions M&A: Atrium Acquires Majority Stake in Gibbs Hybrid

Workforce management and talent solutions firm Atrium acquired a majority interest in Gibbs Hybrid to expand its global footprint in North America and EMEA.

This is technology M&A deal number 172 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Atrium Acquires Gibbs Hybrid

Atrium, based in New York, New York, was founded in 1995. The company has 1,129 employees listed on LinkedIn. Atrium’s areas of expertise include Staffing & Recruitment, MSP, Payrolling Services, Intern Program Design, Temp, Independent Contractor Compliance, Administrative Support, Scientific & Clinical, Jobs, Finance & Accounting, Fashion & Retail, Creative, Woman-Owned, WBENC, Product Development, Interim Solutions, Workforce Solutions, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, Hiring, HR Management, Human Resources, Customer Service, Supply Chain & Operations, Direct Hire, Direct Sourcing, Real Estate, Marketing, IT, Information Technology, and Real Estate.

Gibbs Hybrid, based in London, England, was founded in 2005. The company has 62 employees listed on LinkedIn. Gibbs Hybrid’s areas of expertise include Managed Solutions, Fixed Price Solutions & SOWs, Cloud Services, Project Management as a Service, MSP & RPO, BPO, Shared Serviced, Talent Sourcing, Outsourcing, PSL, Contingent Talent Acquisition, Architecture, PMaaS, Business Change, Technology Change, Regulatory and Operations, and Data.

This acquisition further expands Atrium’s global footprint by adding a London, UK headquarters and offices in Ireland, Poland, and Luxembourg. This acquisition enhances Gibbs Hybrid’s ability to provide talent and workforce solutions for international clients and extends the combined companies’ footprint into more international markets, according to a statement.

Atrium Acquires Gibbs Hybrid: Executive Insight

Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal, founder and CEO of Atrium, commented on the news:

“Atrium is committed to continuing to expand our international delivery capabilities and the innovative, next-generation Talent and Workforce Management solution offerings that we’ve come to be known for. While evaluating potential synergistic opportunities in EMEA, it became abundantly clear that Gibbs Hybrid’s track record of nearly two decades of success, shared passion for exquisite customer service, and alignment in core company values made it a natural fit for Atrium. In addition, as a WBENC-certified company, joining forces with Europe’s largest MSDUK-certified minority woman-owned business will further empower us collectively in our Forward Together mission to champion Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

Farida Gibbs, founder and CEO of Gibbs Hybrid, added: