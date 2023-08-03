T-Rex Solutions Acquires Government IT Provider Cyber Cloud Technologies

T-Rex Solutions has acquired Cyber Cloud Technologies, an IT services firm that provides enterprise IT services to the federal government.

T-Rex Solutions has acquired Cyber Cloud Technologies, an IT services firm that provides a suite of enterprise IT services to the federal government, including cybersecurity and cloud services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

T-Rex Solutions Acquires Cyber Cloud Technologies

T-Rex Solutions, founded in 1999, is based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has 222 employees listed on LinkedIn. T-Rex’s areas of expertise include SOA, Operations and Maintenance, Program Management, Cybersecurity, Mission Critical Services, Systems Integration, Cloud Adoption, Infrastructure Optimization, Data Engineering, and Analytics.

Cyber Cloud Technologies is based in Columbia, Maryland. The company has seven employees listed on LinkedIn. Cyber Cloud’s areas of expertise include Information Technology, Information Security, and Intelligence Solutions.

Cyber Cloud Technologies has served the National Security market for 15 years, according to T-Rex.

Acquiring Cyber Cloud Technologies expands T-Rex’s service offerings within the National Security business area and enhances its footprint within the Intelligence Community, the company said.

T-Rex Acquires Cyber Cloud: Executive Insight

Seth Moore, CEO, T-Rex, commented:

“In direct alignment with our strategy, this acquisition will accelerate growth in support of the most critical mission: our Nation’s security. With the combination of Cyber Cloud Technologies’ exceptional performance in the Intelligence Community and T-Rex’s advanced cybersecurity and cloud adoption services, we will be better equipped to enable our customers’ mission success and protect our Nation’s critical systems.”

Frank ‘Kip’ Kippenbrock, CEO, Cyber Cloud Technologies, said: