Syxsense Extends From Endpoint Security to RMM for MSPs

Endpoint security software provider Syxsense promotes RMM (remote monitoring and management) software to MSPs and MSSPs.

Syxsense, which develops a cloud-based endpoint security platform, is now positioning itself as an RMM (remote monitoring and management) software provider for MSPs and MSSPs.

The RMM platform supports threat detection, patch management and endpoint management for major operating systems and IoT devices, Syxsense says. The company is offering a free RMM trial for up to 100 devices.

Syxsense Business Background

Syxsense raised $6 million in funding in May 2021. In that funding announcement, the company positioned itself as a provider of IT and security management solutions for enterprise customers and their IT managers. The funding announcement did not mention MSPs as a potential target for the software.

Key Syxsense investors include Oquirrh Ventures (website unknown), Origami Capital Partners and Signal Peak Ventures, according to the May 2021 funding statement.

CEO Ashley Leonard has led Syxsense since November 2019, according to his LinkedIn biography. The IT management software provider has 32 employees listed on LinkedIn.

RMM Software for MSPs: Crowded Market

The RMM software market is growing but maturing and crowded with rivals.

We’ll be watching to see if or how Syxsense carves a niche for itself in the crowded RMM sector.