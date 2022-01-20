Systems Integrator GyanSys Acquires Salesforce Partner Groundswell Cloud Solutions

Indiana-based systems integrator GyanSys Inc. has acquired Groundswell Cloud Solutions, a Salesforce and Mulesoft cloud consulting partner based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 86 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022, and the fourth Salesforce cloud consulting partner buyout that we’ve seen in recent days.

GyanSys Acquires Groundswell; Gains Salesforce Consulting Scale

Groundswell, founded in 2012, deploys Salesforce cloud applications for consumer goods, retail, technology, and life sciences industries. GyanSys, armed with Groundswell, now employs more than 250 Salesforce professionals who carry 600+ certifications.

The overall GyanSys employs 2,000 consultants who offer advisory, implementation, managed services, and data analytics across such enterprise application platforms as SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Microsoft. The company supports over 175 enterprise customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

In a prepared statement about the deal, GyanSys CEO Rajkishore Una said:

“I’m excited that, by Groundswell joining our global Salesforce solutions platform, we are able to offer end-to-end services to our customers across multiple clouds and diverse industries. This new chapter helps GyanSys scale our strategic partnerships with Salesforce while expanding our coverage throughout the US and Canada to better serve our customers globally.”

Added Groundswell CEO Brian Wiebe: