Syscom Business Technologies Acquires Michigan Computer Solutions

The acquisition of Michigan Computer Solutions allows Syscom to expand services and add resources in the greater Detroit area.

Syscom Business Technologies has acquired Michigan Computer Solutions (MCS) for an undisclosed amount.

MCS is located in Sterling Heights, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. The company has provided IT consulting services to the area for over 27 years.

Syscom was founded in Traverse City, Michigan in 1976. The company provides managed IT services, cloud computing services, managed IT security and IT project delivery.

The deal will allow Syscom to expand its services in the greater Detroit area and provide new resources to its team, according to the company. The combined company will eventually adopt the Syscom Business Technologies brand across all of its operations.

Syscom Acquires MCS: Continuing Traditions

MCS partners Len Giacalone and Ray Cavaliere, commented:

“Syscom Business Technologies shares the same values that we do. We conducted an extensive search looking for an opportunity like this. Syscom Business Technologies exceeded our hopes for a firm with which we can combine and continue our traditions of excellent service, significant expertise and an environment in which our clients and staff can be satisfied.”

Brandon Clous, CEO, Syscom, said:

“This merger brings together two industry-leading managed service providers. We are excited to support the collective MCS and Syscom teams to further accelerate growth and provide our small and mid-size business clients with exceptional technology services and solutions that meet their complex needs.”

Scott Huxley, COO, Syscom, added: