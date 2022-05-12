Synoptek Acquires Digital Customer Experience Agency Macquarium

Synoptek, a global business and technology consulting firm with MSP and cloud expertise, has acquired digital customer experience agency Macquarium. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 480 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Managed Services, Digital Customer Experience Converge

Synoptek, based in Irvine, California, has 976 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company, backed by private equity firm Sverica Capital Management since 2015, offers global systems integration, IT management and consultancy services to mid-market and Fortune 100 companies.

Macquarium, based in Atlanta, Georgia, has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company, founded in 1991, specializes in such areas as:

Customer Experience Strategy;

User Experience (UX);

Service Design

Omni-channel Strategy and Design;

Portals and Intranets;

Digital Products & Services;

Mobile Strategy and Design;

Product Strategy & Design;

User Insights, and more.

Macquarium’s clientele has included Southern Company, Norfolk Southern, Snap-on-Tools, Home Depot, MGM, Equifax, UPS, Wells Fargo and more, Synoptek notes.

Synoptek, armed with Macquarium, says can offer research, strategy, design, development, implementation, support and analytics – all with an approach and perspective of the customer or employee experience.

Synotek Buys Macquarium: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Synoptek CEO Tim Britt said:

“With a keen focus on meeting the needs of our valued clients at the heart of everything we do at Synoptek, this acquisition is an exciting step forward for our organization. This marriage of two industry-leading brands with a shared vision and commitment to delivering an unprecedented standard of excellence will allow our organization to reach new heights on behalf of every customer we serve.”

Added Macquarium Founder Marc F. Adler:

“With the increased prevalence of distributed workforces, the market for fully integrated solutions couldn’t be more valued than now. Joining forces with an industry powerhouse like Synoptek increases the scale and scope of our capabilities. Synoptek’s impressive global team of around 1,000 industry experts will serve as an invaluable resource to uphold our mission of delivering superior customer experiences.”

Macquarium’s brand will continue under the Synoptek portfolio, the buyer indicated.

Earlier Technology Acquisitions: ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics Expertise

Synoptek has considerable M&A experience. Earlier acquisitions include ServiceNow partner Rapid Technologies and midmarket Microsoft Dynamics and Azure partner Indusa, among others.