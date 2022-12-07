MSP M&A: Synoptek Acquires Optistar Technology Consultants

Global IT systems integrator, consulting firm and MSP Synoptek has acquired Optistar Technology Consultants, the technology services business division of The Vertex Companies. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

This is technology M&A deal number 1,016 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Synoptek Acquires Optistar Technology Consultants

Synoptek, founded in 2001, has been owned by Quad-C Management since 2022. The company is based in Irvine, California. Synoptek has 1,001 employees listed on LinkedIn and its areas of expertise include IT consulting, IT outsourcing, application development, IT as a service, IT infrastructure management, 24×7 help desk, cloud solutions, managed cloud hosting, on-site IT support, IT management, managed Azure, managed AWS, hybrid cloud, vCIO, compliance management, software development, application management, quality assurance, cloud services, professional services, Microsoft, Microsoft Dynamics and business applications.

Optistar, founded in 1996, is based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company has 28 employees listed on LinkedIn. Optistar’s areas of expertise include IT support, installation and consulting services for small business owners nationwide.

The acquisition will be instrumental in expanding Synoptek’s footprint and advancing its capabilities in value-driven managed information technology services, cybersecurity solutions, digital forensics and software engineering, according to the company.

This acquisition also allows Vertex to divest its technology services division, Optistar, while also securing a global technology services partner, Synoptek, to support future growth and automation, Vertex said.

Synoptek has extensive experience acquiring MSPs and IT consulting firms. Synoptek has grown organically and through M&A. Noteworthy acquisitions include:

Synoptek Acquires Optistar: Leadership Insight

Bo Bray, vice president of ITSM, Synoptek, commented:

“We look forward to further developing the Synoptek brand within the Northeast and beyond through the acquisition of the Optistar business. Bringing both companies together will extend our depth of skills and service offerings to better meet the needs of current and future customers – especially in the realm of digital forensics and cyber defense.”

Mark Jordan, president, Optistar, said: