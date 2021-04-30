With New Leadership, Synopsys Expands Partner Program

Synopsys is expanding its Software Integrity Group's partner program under the new leadership of Tom Herrmann, who joined in February.

Synopsys is expanding its Software Integrity Group’s partner program under the new leadership of Tom Herrmann, the newly appointed vice president of channels and alliances who joined Synopsys in February 2021, according to a statement from the company.

Synopsys’ Software Integrity Group helps software development teams build secure, high-quality software, according to the statement.

Synopsys Announces New Leadership, Expanded Partner Program

The Software Integrity Group channel program’s mission is to drive greater adoption of the company’s industry-leading application security products and services by expanding its global channel partner network and streamlining its existing partner program to better serve the channel, according to the statement.

The Synopsys partner network currently consists of key systems integrators, consulting firms, solution providers, cloud providers and technology partners. Under Hermann, who has built and led partner programs at Tanium, VMware, and Oracle, Synopsys will expand partnerships with the goal of doubling partner revenue in 2021, Synopsys said.

Synopsys Channel Program Expansion: Executive Commentary

Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group commented on the news:

“We’re excited to accelerate the expansion of our partner program with a seasoned veteran like Tom Herrmann leading the effort. With the right commitment and leadership, a well-tuned channel partner program will be instrumental in scaling our business. While our business unit has traditionally focused more on direct sales – especially in North America and Europe – we have had a lot of early success in building meaningful partner relationships and customer wins across all regions. We’ve reached a point where more aggressive channel investment and strategy provide a faster path to our growth goals.”

Herrmann said: