Syncro Partners With Proofpoint to Provide Added Email Security to MSPs

Syncro and Proofpoint have announced a new partnership that will provide Syncro’s MSP partners with access to Proofpoint’s email security and security awareness training solutions.

Syncro is a fast-growing provider of cloud-based RMM (remote monitoring & management) and PSA (professional services automation) software.

Proofpoint is a cybersecurity and compliance company based out of Sunnyvale, California. The company provides protection against malicious URLs and attachments, suspicious emails, outbound data exfiltration, and potential compliance breaches. This means that Syncro’s MSPs will be able to help organizations significantly reduce breaches from email, the number one attack vector for small and large businesses, the company said.

Proofpoint solutions will also be available to Syncro MSPs, which also means that billing processes for both PSA/RMM and email security services are consolidated in one place to make finances easy, the company pointed out.

Syncro Partners With Proofpoint: Executive Commentary

Emily Glass, CEO, Syncro, commented:

“This reseller agreement not only allows our MSPs to give their customers superior security in a world where safeguarding users is critical, it also provides an opportunity to increase revenue with existing and prospective customers.”

Jason Eberhardt, global vice president of cloud and MSP, Proofpoint, said:

“We’re excited to join forces with Syncro to offer state-of-the-art security to its base of more than 4,000 MSP partners. Syncro is a well respected and fast growing RMM/PSA platform, and we look forward to continuing to build upon our collaboration to help Syncro’s MSP partners protect organizations’ people and defend their data.”

About Syncro

Syncro, backed by Mainsail Partners, has quietly grown to more than 100 employees, and in December 2021 announced the hiring of Datto veteran Emily Glass as CEO.

The 6-year-old cloud-based company offers a unified PSA/RMM platform, no contracts, and month-to-month user-based pricing. In addition to home-grown software, Syncro recently acquired Watchman Monitoring to further support Apple environments.