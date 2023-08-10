Syncro Launches New MSP Partner Plan

Syncro, which provides professional services automation (PSA) and RMM solutions to MSPs, has unveiled its latest partner offering.

Syncro, which provides professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions to MSPs, has unveiled its latest partner offering.

The Team plan is designed for MSPs with multiple technicians and provides greater flexibility in workflow organization and automation, the company said. Key features of the premium tier plan include PowerBI reports for detailed data insights, expanded automation capabilities, enhanced remote access functions, and ticket workflow improvements that enhance managerial oversight.

Syncro Unveils New MSP Partner Plan

MSPs will also be able to schedule one-on-one troubleshooting sessions with Syncro technicians through the program, the company said.

Benefits and features of the program include:

Enhanced Splashtop: Multi-monitor support that allows multiple technicians per session.

Multi-monitor support that allows multiple technicians per session. Azure AD Sync: Integrates with Azure AD, facilitating contact syncing and Microsoft 365 billing automation.

Integrates with Azure AD, facilitating contact syncing and Microsoft 365 billing automation. Real-time Ticket Automations & Assignments: Streamlines service desk operations for improved efficiency.

Streamlines service desk operations for improved efficiency. PowerBI Integration: Provides analytics and business intelligence.

Provides analytics and business intelligence. Scheduled Database Exports: Automatically exports Syncro data to a chosen database.

Automatically exports Syncro data to a chosen database. Personalized Support and Onboarding: Provides scheduled callbacks for technical issues and expert assistance during implementation.

Syncro Team Plan: Commentary & Pricing

Emily Glass, CEO, Syncro, commented:

“The launch of the Team plan and the newest features is a direct result of listening to the needs of our growing partners and just another way we are supporting MSPs and enabling them to be more profitable.”

The Team plan is available at $189 per user per month. Syncro’s existing base plan, now named Core, is priced at $139 per user per month and retains all current features.

Syncro Industry Affiliate Program

The rollout of the Team plan comes just days after the company announced its Industry Affiliate Program, which was built for industry leaders, educators, and content creators in the MSP space. The former initiative aims to foster strategic partnerships and enable mutual success by providing a way for MSPs to leverage their networks to earn cash, according to a statement from Syncro.