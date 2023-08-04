Syncro Launches Industry Affiliate Program

Professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform provider Syncro announced the launch of its Industry Affiliate Program.

Syncro offers an all-in-one PSA, RMM, and remote support software solution for managed service providers (MSPs). The solution improves efficiency and helps make MSPs’ businesses more profitable, the company said. Pricing is simple, with no contracts and one flat fee for all features.

Syncro Launches New Affiliate Program

The new program is available to industry leaders, educators and content creators in the MSP space. The initiative aims to foster strategic partnerships and enable mutual success by providing a way for MSPs to leverage their networks to earn cash, according to a statement from Syncro.

Syncro developed the program to increase collaboration and shared growth within the MSP and reseller channel, allowing the company to expand its reach, strengthen relationships and help companies earn commissions for promoting Syncro, according to the statement.

The program provides financial incentives, with Syncro paying out $1,000 per closed deal. In addition, Syncro provides marketing assets and branded templates for partners to improve campaigns and complement websites, ads, and more to maximize visibility and lead generation.

How it Works

Here’s how the Syncro affiliate program works, according to the company:

Join the Program: Sign up for the affiliate program by submitting an application through Syncro’s affiliate program page.

Promote Syncro: New affiliate partners can use their personal link to promote Syncro in blogs, articles, newsletters, banner ads, and digital content.

Generate revenue: Affiliates earn money for every qualified partner referred.

“We’re excited to announce the Industry Affiliate Program because it exemplifies our commitment to fostering collaboration and driving business growth,” said Syncro CEO Emily Glass. “We look forward to working closely with our affiliates so we can all propel revenue in a new way.”

For more information on Syncro’s affiliate program, visit: https://refer. syncromsp.com/v2/2/register