SWK Technologies Acquires Acumatica ERP Partner

SWK Technologies has acquired the Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SWK Technologies Makes ERP Consulting Acquisition: Details

SWK Technologies is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SilverSun Technologies, a business software applications and managed IT services provider serving more than 5,000 customers across the U.S. with ERP, CRM, BI, HCM and warehouse management solutions, according to a statement from the company.

The acquisition will bolster the company’s ERP solutions portfolio and expand its geographic reach, according to the buyer.

Dynamic Tech Services was founded in 1996 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is a business solutions provider specializing in business process automation through the use of Acumatica Cloud ERP and related products to approximately 400 mid-market customers in 25 countries and 35 U.S. states, according to the seller.

Mark Meller, CEO of both SilverSun and SWK Technologies, stated:

“This is a strategic transaction which bolsters our resources and our geographic reach, and further enhances our position as the leading Acumatica reseller in North America. SWK is laser-focused on enabling the digital transformation of our over 5000 customers, and the cloud-based Acumatica ERP solution is an important component of our product portfolio. As a result of our achievements and success, SWK was Acumatica’s Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and Distribution Partner of the Year in 2020. The combination of SWK and Dynamic Tech will enable us to even further accelerate our growth and solidify our position as the leading business partner in the entire Acumatica ecosystem.”

Joel Gress, managing consultant and CEO of Dynamic Tech Services, commented:

“There are tremendous opportunities ahead, and the size and scale of the combined organizations will enable SWK to take full advantage of these opportunities. My team and I am very happy to be part of this dynamic and growing company. We are very excited about our prospects for 2022 and beyond.”

SWK’s M&A Activity

SWK Technologies has remained active on the acquisition front, previously acquiring such companies as: