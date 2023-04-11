Supra ITS Acquires Managed IT and VoIP Services From FlexITy Systems

Managed IT services provider and Canon partner Supra ITS has acquired the managed IT and VoIP services business from FlexITy Systems.

Supra ITS Acquires FlexITy Business Units

Supra ITS, founded in 1999, is based in Mississauga, Ontario. The company has 111 employees listed on LinkedIn. Supra ITS’ areas of expertise include Managed IT Services, Managed Cloud Services, Storage Management, Managed Print Solutions, Network Assessment, Custom Application Development, Managed Helpdesk Services, IT Professional Services, and Oracle Database Appliance.

FlexITy, founded in 2004, is based in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The company has 83 employees listed on LinkedIn. Flexity’s areas of expertise include service provider, storage, Cisco, network operations, voice & data services, technical assistance, unified communications, ITIL, Microsoft, VMware, disaster recovery, testing, Oracle, integration, CLEC, project governance, CRTC, secure telecom, IT solutions, and managed services.

The acquisition brings a number of trained IT personnel to Supra, along with tools, processes, and data centers, the company said.

Supra ITS is a Canon Managed IT Partner. The company has an IT team of over 200 professionals, four data centers, various security certifications, and cyber-security services, including its Network-Security Operations Center.

Supra ITS’ Extended Managed IT and VOIP Services Offering

Sanjeev Spolia, CEO, Supra ITS, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Flexity’s clients to Supra ITS. Our nimble approach enables us to support customers of all sizes and industries, and we are proud to have built long-standing relationships with many of our clients for the last 24 years. By joining the tools, technologies, and people with Supra, we will be able to enhance services and improve efficiencies, delivering more value to our joint customers.”

Geoff Kereluik, EVP, FlexITy Solutions, said:

“FlexITy is delighted Supra ITS is acquiring our managed services businesses. Flexity’s customers are accustomed to receiving a very high level of support. Supra ITS is ideally equipped to continue to provide the level of service our customers have come to expect. Supra ITS’ increased scale, scope of deliverables and certifications will ensure our customers’ current requirements are continued to be met while benefitting from having access to advanced solutions and deliverables moving forward. FlexITy is fully committed to working with Supra ITS to ensure the smooth transition of all our customers managed services.”

Justin Folkerts, CTO, Supra ITS, added: