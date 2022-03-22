PE-Backed SupportNinja Expands Reach and Services With Bolton Remote Buy

SupportNinja's acquisition of Bolton Remote will add headcount, increase geographic reach and add new services and support for customers.

Outsourcing firm SupportNinja, backed by BV Investment Partners, has acquired Bolton Remote, a customer success, technical support and product operations solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

SupportNinja Acquires Bolton Remote

SupportNinja is a global business process outsourcing company with IT outsourcing support teams in Austin, Texas and Clark, Philippines. The company’s service catalog includes customer and technical support, back-office support tasks such as data entry and imaging for e-commerce applications, content review, management and support for online communities and lead mining to fill CRM systems with “highly targeted B2B leads,” according to the company’s website.

SupportNinja’s support services span multiple languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Romanian and at least five others.

The acquisition of Bolton Remote will enable the company to extend its reach into new markets and provide a more exhaustive list of services to its clients including expanded data operations, renewals management, customer success and onboarding, technical expertise and back-office support, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the acquisition of Bolton Remote will allow the combined company to expand operations in the U.S. and the Philippines, the company said. The new locations will provide additional language capabilities and timezone flexibility for its clients, create new job opportunities for skilled workers seeking remote work arrangements and provide clients with top-tier candidates from around the world, the company said.

Bolton Remote was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, with additional locations in the Philippines, Ireland and Singapore. The firm offers specialized outsourcing services to high-growth, venture-backed and private equity-owned technology companies including customer success, technical support, cybersecurity and data operations.

Patrick Linton, CEO of Bolton Remote, will remain with the company as an advisor to oversee the company’s core services.

Executive Commentary

Connor Tomkies, SupportNinja CEO commented on the news:

“We have always prided ourselves on providing excellent services on behalf of our clients to ensure every customer interaction is valuable, By aligning with a like-minded company like Bolton Remote, we can leverage a strong collective operational footprint and technological advancements across several lines of business. We’re excited to welcome a team that shares the same values of humility and transparency in all we do.”

Patrick Linton, CEO, Bolton Remote, added:

“Bolton was founded on a mission to change and challenge the perceptions and prejudices of the outsourcing industry by delivering a solution that is based on trust and transparency with a focus on people. By joining forces with a values-led company like SupportNinja, combined with the financial backing of BV Investment Partners, We’re able to offer expanded opportunities to our employees, additional services and reach to our customers, and tackle our now joint mission together.”

About BV Investment Partners

BV Investment Partners acquired SupportNinja in February 2021. The private equity firm is very familiar with the IT services market. For instance, the firm invested in two ServiceNow partners in September 2020. BV Investment Partners also acquired Apps Associates, an IT services firm, in 2017.