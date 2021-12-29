Supply Chain Disruptions Trigger Small Business Price Inflation: Survey

Prices for small business owners are rising amid supply chain disruptions, according to a survey released by CNBC and Momentive.

Indeed, 75% of small business owners say they’re experiencing higher supply costs – up from 70% in the third quarter of 2021, according to the survey. Meanwhile, more than half of owners are experiencing supply chain disruptions.

The survey — conducted from November 10-16, 2021 — also revealed small business owners are increasingly concerned about government intervention, with more than half (63%) of small business owners expect changes in tax policy to have a negative impact on their business over the next 12 months.

Additionally, 62% of small business owners say the Biden Administration has been “bad” for small businesses and 64% say it’s been “bad” for the economy.

Small Business Labor Shortage: The Staffing Challenges

Meanwhile, labor shortages continue to be a problem with more than a quarter of small business owners saying they have open roles that they have been unable to fill for at least three months, though that number is down slightly from 31% in Q3 2021.

Half (50%) of small business owners say it has gotten harder to find qualified workers in the past year.

Other key findings include:

33% of Independent small business owners approve of President Biden’s job performance, down from 51% in Q3 2021.

52% of Small Business owners say none of the proposals included in the Build Back Better bill would help their businesses.

21% say construction of more affordable housing would help their businesses (including 30% of those in Real Estate and 30% of mining and construction small businesses).

20% (and 40% in the healthcare industry) say Medicare and Medicaid expansion would help their businesses.

Jon Cohen, chief research officer, Momentive, commented on the findings: