Podcast: SuperOps.ai CEO Explains Cloud PSA, RMM Platform Strategy for MSPs
How is SuperOps.ai developing a cloud-based PSA and RMM platform for MSPs? CEO Arvind Parthiban offers answers & a 2022 preview in this ChannelE2E podcast.
Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest for this episode is Arvind Parthiban, CEO and co-founder of SuperOps.ai, a startup provider of cloud-based MSP software.
The unified SuperOps.ai platform, developed by Freshworks and Zoho veterans, supports project management, RMM, IT documentation, PSA and patch management. And there’s a mix of AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities sprinkled in.
But how does SuperOps.ai differentiate from established MSP software providers, and what are key next steps for 2022? We discuss those perspectives and more during this conversation:
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Intros to Arvind and SuperOps.ai, a unified MSP software platform built in the cloud.
- 2:15 – FreshWorks and Zoho engineers come together to build this MSP software platform from scratch.
- 3:18 – The state of the SuperOps.ai platform: Running it in production; testing it; and a beta stage to ensure MSP software integrations.
- 4:15 – Bundling five capabilities into one platform: Project management, RMM, IT documentation, PSA and patch management. Plus, AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities.
- 5:10 – Where AI fits into the SuperOps.ai software strategy. Each stepping stone in the AI journey explained.
- 6:40 – The first AI capability explained.
- 8:03 – The 2021 pandemic trends that influenced SuperOps.ai research, development and business strategy. Where accessibility and security fit in.
- 10:50 – The SuperOps.ai market sweet spot: Where the company will focus its MSP engagement efforts.
- 12:40 – How SuperOps.ai runs in specific countries and regions to ensure local data sovereignty and compliance.
- 13:41 – MSPs have complete freedom — without a credit card — to try the platform.
- 15:10 – Priorities for 2022: How SuperOps.ai will march forward with MSPs, and where AI fits in.
- 16:50 – SuperOps.ai: The starting point for MSP trials.
- 17:15 – Conclusion.
