Sumo Logic Acquires Sensu; Gains IT Monitoring Software

Cloud SIEM provider Sumo Logic, which works closely with MSSP and MSP security partners, has acquired Sensu, an open source platform for infrastructure and application monitoring. Financial terms fo the deal were not disclosed.

At first glance, this is a small tuck-in deal. Sensu has fewer than 20 employees listed on LinkedIn, and the company raised $10 million in funding in 2018.

But take a closer look and Sensu opens some big, strategic opportunities for Sumo Logic and MSP partners that offer end-to-end monitoring services and/or work with DevOps teams.

Indeed, Sumo Logic has existing log management and security analytics capabilities. Armed with Sensu, Sumo Logic may be poised to both compete against and integrate with more cloud monitoring and IT observability tools such as Cisco AppDynamics, Datadog, Dynatrace, LogicMonitor, New Relic and Splunk, among others, ChannelE2E believes.

Key Sensu partners include IT service management (ITSM) specialist Epicon, and service management/system monitoring specialist Becon.

Sumo Logic Buys Sensu: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Sumo Logic President and CEO Ramin Sayar said:

“In today’s software centric businesses, modern applications are developed, deployed, managed, and monitored by developers, DevOps and site reliability teams. The Sensu solution helps them automate monitoring workflows thereby increasing velocity while improving repeatability, reliability, and maintainability. Together, we will be able to provide customers with a more cost-effective, cloud agnostic Observability Pipeline, coupled with a comprehensive analytics-based observability platform for infrastructure and application monitoring. We look forward to welcoming the entire Sensu team, maintaining the Sensu community focus and company identity.”

Added Caleb Hailey, co-founder and CEO of Sensu:

“Anyone building and deploying applications in the modern era needs to incorporate monitoring the same way they’re defining and deploying infrastructure – as code. We believe Sensu will be a perfect addition to the Sumo Logic portfolio as the combined solution will eliminate data silos by filling gaps in observability to bring metrics, logging, and tracing together via a unified pipeline and data platform. Built by operators, for operators, open source is at the heart of everything Sensu does. We’re looking forward to joining our active, thriving community of more than 3,000 contributors with the Sumo Logic community and together shape the future of open source observability.”

Sumo Logic Acquisitions, IPO

Sumo Logic has been active on the M&A front. The company in May 2021 acquired DFLabs for SOAR (security orchestration, automation and response) capabilities. Moreover, Sumo Logic launched a successful IPO (initial public offering) in 2020.