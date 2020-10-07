MSP Acquisition: STL Buys Wendelin Consulting Group

STL has acquired Wendelin Consulting Group Inc., a managed IT services provider (MSP) in Pekin, Illinois. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 410 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

STL and Wendelin Consulting Group have known and partnered with each other for more than a decade. Six Wendelin employees will now transition to STL. Also, CEO Jay Wendelin shifts to CIO at STL.

STL, short for Sky’s The Limit, was founded in 1991 by Tim and Katie Norman. Headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, STL has additional offices in Chicago, and Appleton, Wisconsin.

STL’s areas of expertise include cybersecurity, public and private cloud, and backup & disaster recovery services for small to large organizations in the Midwest, the company says. A sister business,, STL Staffing, provides staffing and hiring solutions.

STL Acquires Wendelin Consulting Group

In a prepared statement about the Wendelin deal, STL President and Owner Tim Norman said:

“I have personally known and partnered with the Wendelin Consulting Group for over 10 years. As we welcome the employees and customers of The Wendelin Consulting Group, our focus will continue to be on serving our clients and providing the most value possible. This partnership will diversify our customer base and provides a missing. Despite the trying times, STL has seen 30% organic growth and will add to that with the acquisition. By expanding our team, it will help us to better serve existing customers while managing our growth.”

Wendelin added:

“By joining the STL team, together we can provide more value and flexibility for all of our clients. As we worked through this process it was evident that we share similar core values that focus on putting our clients and employees first. Our team is excited, it’s a great fit.”

