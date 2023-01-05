PE Firm Stellex Capital Management Acquires Fintellix, G2 and LCI

Private equity firm Stellex makes three acquisitions to form what the buyer refers to as 'a tech-enabled risk and compliance platform.'

Private equity firm Stellex Capital Management has acquired Fintellix, which provides data and regulatory compliance solutions, G2, which provides merchant onboarding and monitoring services and Lundquist Consulting, Inc., (LCI), which provides bankruptcy and consumer behavioral data, process automation software, expert services and research. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Stellex Acquires Fintellix, LCI and G2 for Compliance Platform

Stellex, founded in 2014, is based in New York City. The company has 40 employees listed on LinkedIn. The firm has over $2.6 billion in assets under management.

Fintellix is based in Bangalore, India. The company has 241 employees listed on LinkedIn. Fintellix’s areas of expertise include digital solutions, NexGen Platform, data analytics, RegTech, RiskTech, DataTech, SupTech, regulatory technology, risk management, data management, data curation, supervisory technology, cloud, big data, FinTech, finance technology, single extraction multiple implementations, banking technology and banking data.

G2 Web Services, Inc., founded in 2004, is based in Bellvue, Washington. The company has 92 employees listed on LinkedIn. G2’s areas of expertise include merchant onboarding and monitoring, continuous monitoring, risk management, machine learning and risk assesssment.

Lundquist Consulting, Inc., founded in 1989, is based in Burlingame, California. The company has 66 employees listed on Linkedin. LCI’s areas of expertise include bankruptcy management solutions, bankruptcy case notification and monitoring, bankruptcy scrub, bankruptcy case docket event monitoring, electronic document filing services, deceased scrub and research & analytics.

The three acquisitions will form what the buyer refers to as “a tech-enabled risk and compliance platform.”

Stellex Acquires Fintellix: Leadership Insight

Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa, president and CEO, Fintellix, commented:

“We are thrilled to partner with Stellex as we look to materially scale Fintellix in the next few years. We will be investing in our people and product innovation and will be bringing even more regional focus to the geographies we operate in to create more value for our customers.”

Irina Krasik, managing director, Stellex, added: