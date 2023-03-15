Stellar Cyber Unveils New Vendor-Focused Partner Program

Stellar Cyber has launched a new partner program focused on vendors rather than on managed security service providers.

Stellar Cyber has launched a new partner program focused on resellers and distributors.

The InterStellar Partner Program – the company’s first to be geared at the reseller and distributor sector – looks to be aimed at helping the company accelerate its growth within the channel. Until now, the company’s MSSP Jumpstart Partner Program was geared toward managed security service providers.

Stellar Cyber’s New Partner Program

The program is positioned as an extended detection and response (XDR) platform, tailored to the needs of smaller cybersecurity teams. XDRs are unified security incident detection and response platforms that automatically collect and correlate data from multiple proprietary security components.

Stellar Cyber, based in San Jose, California, typically provides turnkey integrations and is known for using AI to power its detections.

The InterStellar Partner Program is made up of two tiers: “5-Star” and “Star.” Both offer benefits including market development funds and sales incentive rebates. At the 5-Star level, partners receive additional access to resources, including a “white-glove” enablement team, a branded open XDR training and certification platform, and the company’s network of MSSPs.