STACK Aims to Boost Diversity and Talent in the Industry With Women in Data Centers Program Expansion

STACK Infrastructure has expanded its Women in Data Centers Program, which aims to recruit and support the career development of new and diverse talent in the data center industry.

The program offers a year-long, full-time, paid apprenticeship for candidates from all backgrounds who lack prior data center operations experience. The apprentices will train alongside industry professionals as Critical Operations Technicians and have the opportunity to secure a permanent role in one of STACK’s Americas facilities upon completion, the company said.

The program’s goal is to attract candidates who may not have the baseline experience for the Critical Operations Technician role, a crucial position for maintaining uptime in data center facilities.

Women in Data Centers Program: Additional Insight

Brian Cox, CEO, STACK Americas, commented:

“We are proud to greatly expand this program after a successful first year, which experienced tangible, positive results with previous apprentices who are now thriving in their full-time positions within the data center field. It is essential that the digital infrastructure industry diversify its technical operations talent pool by addressing the underrepresentation of women and diverse groups to create an equitable environment where new voices and new ideas can flourish.”

While the program actively seeks women applicants, STACK says it is an equal-opportunity employer and encourages all interested individuals to apply. Interested candidates should visit the STACK Infrastructure careers page for more information, the company said.

About STACK

STACK Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure partner and a leading developer and operator of data centers. They provide solutions in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions, including campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell offerings.