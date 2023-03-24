MSP M&A: Splashtop Acquires Foxpass

Splashtop has acquired Foxpass, a provider of cloud-based, identity-centric network and server access solutions for IT and DevOps systems.

Remote IT solutions provider Splashtop has acquired Foxpass, a provider of cloud-based, identity-centric network and server access solutions for IT and DevOps systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Splashtop, founded in 2006, is based in Cupertino, California. The company has 282 employees listed on LinkedIn. Splashtop’s areas of expertise include Remote Access + Remote Support for Computers & Mobile, Classroom Collaboration & 1:1 Education, IoT Remote Access & Management, Remote Desktop software, remote support, Remote Computer Access, Device Screen Sharing, Enterprise Remote Computer Access, and Remote Lab Computer Access.

Foxpass, founded in 2015, is based in San Francisco, California. The company has 10 employees listed on LinkedIn. Foxpass’ areas of expertise include Security, SaaS, LDAP, RADIUS, VPN, SSH, LINUX, AWS, Google Cloud, Network Security, Information Technology, devops, VLAN, and Privileged Access Management.

Foxpass Acquisition: Improving Security

The deal is being positioned as a strategic acquisition for Splashtop, as it seeks to build an industry-leading remote access and security offering. The acquisition of Foxpass will allow the company to help its clients improve their security postures with powerful, enterprise-class Wi-Fi and server access management solutions, Splashtop said.

Foxpass delivers a secure server and network access management solution that integrates with popular identity providers, including Microsoft O365, Google Workspace, and Okta, while its cloud RADIUS Server platform integrates with major Wi-Fi access point and virtual private network (VPN) providers, including Meraki, Ruckus, Apple, Aruba, Fortinet, Ubiquiti and others.

As part of the acquisition, Splashtop says it will retain Foxpass employees and will invest significant resources to accelerate the Foxpass product roadmap.

Hundreds of existing Foxpass customers, including Lyft, Segment, HackerOne and One Medical will join Splashtop’s roster of more than 250,000 customers.

Splashtop Acquires Foxpass: Executive Insight

Mark Lee, CEO, Splashtop, commented:

“The past few years have dramatically changed the ways that people and organizations work. As businesses continue to embrace the benefits of hybrid work, the risks to cybersecurity have only accelerated, and SMBs have become easy targets. We see identity management as a key foundation of security. There are natural synergies between Splashtop and Foxpass that will ensure companies can remain productive while addressing modern security challenges. Foxpass management has built a world-class solution set and a world-class culture, and we are thrilled to be able to bring the team on board.”

Aren Sandersen, founder and CEO, Foxpass, said: