Speridian Acquires ServiceNow Partner Advantage Consulting

This is M&A deal 344 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here .

. M&A activity in the ServiceNow partner sector remains steady and strong. Here’s a complete list of ServiceNow partner mergers and acquisitions.

Business Advantage is an IT consulting firm specializing in:

Business Process Reengineering (BPR)

Project Management Office (PMO) design, implementation, and management

Organizational Change Management (OCM)

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Specialized IT services such as; ServiceNow, ECM, and Business Intelligence

Speridian Acquires Business Advantage: Deal Benefits

Business Advantage’s clientele spans a lengthy list of California government agencies, along with such major companies as Apple, HP Inc. and DXC.

Business Advantage Consulting will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Speridian and continue to operate as a California corporation.

Steve Middlekauff, Speridian’s VP of business development, will run Business Advantage.

Business Advantage co-founder Angela Cheney is exiting as part of the deal. Cheney’s co-founder husband died in 2014.

Speridian Acquires Business Advantage: About the Buyer

Speridian, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has more than 1,000 employees. Business Advantage has roughly 45 employees.

Speridian, founded in 2003, is an Oracle Platinum Partner serving the commercial and public sector markets across multiple industries. Areas of IT expertise include CRM, business applications, Web applications development and SaaS business models, the company says.

Speridian has M&A experience. The company merged with Xelleration of Irvine, California in 2017. Xelleration, founded in 2001, is a Microsoft Managed Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider serving customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, financial, retail, and education sectors. Areas of IT expertise include Microsoft Azure, Office 365, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Dynamics CRM and Power BI.