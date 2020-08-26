Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

Speridian Acquires ServiceNow Partner Advantage Consulting

Speridian Technologies acquires Business Advantage Consulting, a government IT solutions provider & ServiceNow partner.

by Joe Panettieri • Aug 25, 2020

Speridian Technologies has acquired Business Advantage Consulting Inc., a ServiceNow partner and government IT solutions provider in Sacramento, California. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Business Advantage is an IT consulting firm specializing in:

  • Business Process Reengineering (BPR)
  • Project Management Office (PMO) design, implementation, and management
  • Organizational Change Management (OCM)
  • Enterprise Content Management (ECM)
  • Specialized IT services such as; ServiceNow, ECM, and Business Intelligence

Speridian Acquires Business Advantage: Deal Benefits

Steve Middlekauff, VP of business development, Speridian

Business Advantage’s clientele spans a lengthy list of California government agencies, along with such major companies as Apple, HP Inc. and  DXC.

Business Advantage Consulting will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Speridian and continue to operate as a California corporation.

Steve Middlekauff, Speridian’s VP of business development, will run Business Advantage.

Business Advantage co-founder Angela Cheney is exiting as part of the deal. Cheney’s co-founder husband died in 2014.

Speridian Acquires Business Advantage: About the Buyer

Speridian, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has more than 1,000 employees. Business Advantage has roughly 45 employees.

Speridian, founded in 2003, is an Oracle Platinum Partner serving the commercial and public sector markets across multiple industries. Areas of IT expertise include CRM, business applications, Web applications development and SaaS business models, the company says.

Speridian has M&A experience. The company merged with Xelleration of Irvine, California in 2017. Xelleration, founded in 2001, is a Microsoft Managed Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider serving customers across the healthcare, manufacturing, financial, retail, and education sectors. Areas of IT expertise include Microsoft Azure, Office 365, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Dynamics CRM and Power BI.

Related Content

Return Home

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *