Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

S&P: North American M&A Activity Slows

Mergers and acquisitions by North American companies declined in the fourth quarter of 2022 according to a report from S&P.
Credit: Getty Images

by Sharon Florentine • Jan 20, 2023

A report from S&P Global Market Intelligence revealed that mergers and acquisitions by North American companies declined in the fourth quarter of 2022. S&P said this represented a decline when compared to 2021, due to rising interest rates and a slowing economy that discouraged companies from

Related Content

Return Home

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.