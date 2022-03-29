Startup investment firm Sourcepass has acquired Suite3 for an undisclosed amount.

Suite3 provides managed network, cloud migration and management, cybersecurity and IT support services. Its clients span more than eight industries with a strong focus on financial services.

As part of the transition, Suite3’s current employees will join the Sourcepass team, the company said. In addition, the core Suite3 leadership team will remain, with new roles, according to Sourcepass.

The company will be added to Sourcepass’ portfolio of IT companies focused on serving small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). The deal allows Sourcepass to extend its reach into the northeastern United States, according to the company.

This is Sourcepass’ second acquisition in 30 days, having previously acquired Network Solutions and Technology Inc (NST) for a mix of cash and equity. At the same time, the firm announced a $70 million round of funding. The funding involved Metropolitan Partners Group, several angel investors and Wedge Venture Partners.

Sourcepass Acquires Suite3: Leadership Insight

Chuck Canton, chairman and founder, Sourcepass, commented:

“According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, SMBs made up 99.9% of U.S. businesses in 2020 and their employees account for almost half of the U.S. workforce. However, they often have difficulty accessing the capabilities and resources that would help them grow. That is why Sourcepass looks for the best IT companies serving this market – like Suite3 – to give SMBs tools to be competitive. It is good for the companies, good for the IT partners we select, and ultimately good for the U.S. economy.”

Dave DelVecchio, president, Suite3, said: