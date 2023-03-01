Sourcepass Acquires Bridgepointe Technologies Supplier Network

IT managed services and security provider Sourcepass has joined Bridgepointe Technologies’ supplier network.

The companies announced that they will work together to provide their joint clients with “a broad suite of technology products and services to best meet their business outcomes.”

Sourcepass joins Bridgepointe’s existing portfolio of over 150 technology companies.

Sourcepass’ most well-known offering is perhaps its proprietary Quest portal, which allows clients to receive on-demand support, reporting, and self-service for their IT environment to help drive business decisions.

Sourcepass Joins Bridgepointe: Executive Insight

Chuck Canton, founder and CEO, Sourcepass, commented on the news:

“Bridgepointe and Sourcepass share many common values like our focus on building long-term, lasting relationships, which translates to a customer-obsessed culture. We couldn’t be prouder of this partnership.”

Mike Pereira, VP of engineering, Bridgepointe Technologies, added:

“We’re excited to add Sourcepass to our supplier portfolio. It’s a noisy market but Sourcepass offers a differentiated customer experience and an extensive portfolio of Managed IT and Managed Cyber Security Solutions. What sets them apart from other suppliers is that they’re a one-stop shop offering both cyber and physical security. We look forward to working with them to help clients with physical IT assets as well as application and web development.”

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results.

In December 2022, the company acquired PPT Solutions, a provider of client-centric customer experience (CX) and contact center consulting solutions. That deal came less than a month after the company’s announcement that it acquired technology and telecom consultancy RealCom Solutions.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass itself has been active on the M&A front, having acquired Contemporary Computer Services, Inc. (CCSI) in December of 2022. That was the company’s sixth acquisition of the year. Other key deals included:

In March of 2022, the firm also announced a round of funding to be put towards its acquisition strategy. The company raised $70 million through funding involving Metropolitan Partners Group, several angel investors, and Wedge Venture Partners.