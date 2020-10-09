Sophos Cloud Optix Offers AWS, Azure Cloud Cost Management Capabilities

Sophos has launched Cloud Optix software to help partners and customers optimize cloud infrastructure costs and security across Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, according to a statement from the cybersecurity company.

Cloud Optix joins Sophos’ existing portfolio of cloud security products and services, including EDR, MTR, Firewall, CWPP, CSPM, and SaaS email security, according to the company.

Cloud Optix includes cost optimization tools that allow customers to ensure security and compliance of cloud infrastructure, while also saving money on AWS and Azure service costs via a single subscription, according to Sophos, which is backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Sophos Cloud Optix: Key Capabilities

Ninety-seven percent of business decision-makers say that COVID-19 has sped up digital transformation and the use of cloud services at their companies, according to a Raconteur survey.

Sophos says using Cloud Optix can help SecOps and DevOps teams focus on and fix their most critical security vulnerabilities before they are identified and exploited in cyberattacks. It also provides a complete picture of cloud assets across multi-cloud environments by monitoring costs, detecting insecure cloud configurations and deployments, and detecting access anomalies, over-privileged identity and access management (IAM) roles and compliance failures from development to live cloud services.

Sophos Cloud Optix: Potential Benefits

Sophos says, with Cloud Optix, partners can help customers to:

Optimize AWS and Azure infrastructure costs in a single console

View comprehensive daily and monthly costs, along with filters to analyze individual cloud environments, services, and regions

Track spend for multiple services on a single screen to improve visibility and reduce wasted spend

Identify unusual activity indicative of abuse, highlighting top services contributing to spend with customizable alerts

Receive detailed independent Sophos recommendations to optimize AWS costs, and integrate with both the AWS Trusted Advisor and Azure Advisor services within the Cloud Optix console

Compare monthly analysis of granular changes to service spend with clear executive summaries

Cloud Cost Management Tools Market Growth, M&A

The market for cloud cost management tools has grown rapidly amid booming application migrations to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and other public clouds.

The Top 5 IT and cloud cost management challenges typically involve IT budget sprawl, governance, lack of skilled professionals to manage budgets, the COVID-19 impact, and shifting cloud budgets amid the remote work boom, Rackspace Technology says.

M&A activity in the cloud cost management sector also has been strong. Recent deals include CloudBolt buying Kumolos, NetApp buying Spot, and Turbonomic buying ParkMyCloud.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.