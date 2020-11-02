SolutionsPT acquires software company MAC Solutions to help address changes in the industrial operational technology market.

SolutionsPT, a Pantek company, has acquired software company MAC Solutions for an undisclosed sum. Both companies are based in the United Kingdom; Pantek in Stockport and MAC in Redditch.

MAC began operations in 1996 and serves clients in the transportation, surveillance, infrastructure and automation industries.

Solutions PT Acquires MAC Solutions

SolutionsPT is the main trading entity of Pantek. The firm has worked with systems integrators to help companies navigate their systems from design through implementation for over 30 years.

The addition of MAC will help SolutionsPT address changes in the industrial operational technology market, much of which is driven by digitalization, according to the company.

MAC Solutions also brings its alarm management software to the table, which will help the Pantek group improve its asset performance management (APM) offering, according to the company. APM – which is an approach to help reduce unplanned downtime, decrease maintenance costs, and reduce environmental health & safety risks – is a big focus for MAC Solutions’ customers, according to the company.

Pantek Acquires MAC Solutions: Industrial Environment Challenges

John Bailey, Chairman of Pantek, commented:

“MAC Solutions brings a wealth of expertise and experience in communications, cybersecurity, version control and alarm management and will enhance the ability of SolutionsPT to address the very modern challenges of today’s industrial environment. The UK and Ireland-wide approach of MAC Solutions, coupled with the expertise of its people, means the two companies can work together very effectively.”

Tim Ricketts, Chairman and Founder of M.A.C. Solutions said: