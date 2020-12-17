SolarWinds Orion Security Breach: Cyberattack Timeline and Hacking Incident Details

How the SolarWinds Orion security breach occurred, and a timeline of cyberattack events involving FireEye, Microsoft, the National Security Council (NSC) & more.

The SolarWinds Orion security breach impacted numerous U.S. government agencies, business customers and consulting firms — triggering emergency U.S. national security meetings in The White House. Here’s a timeline of the SolarWinds hack, featuring ongoing updates from a range of security and media sources.

Among the important items to note:

The SolarWinds Orion breach surfaces during a time of transition at the company. Indeed a CEO transition from Kevin Thompson to Sudhakar Ramakrishna is scheduled for January 4, 2021. Also, the company is striving to spin out its SolarWinds MSP business as a standalone, publicly traded company, in 2021. We’re watching to see if or how the SolarWinds breach potentially impacts the CEO transition timing, and/or the MSP business spin-out plan.

SolarWinds Orion Hack: Security Incident Timeline

The timeline below connects the dots between the original SolarWinds Orion hack, how FireEye discovered the hacker activity, and SolarWinds’ response since learning of the attack. Read from the bottom up for chronological updates.

Thursday, December 17, 2020:

White House Meetings: The White House is meeting daily to discuss the SolarWinds Orion breach, attack victims, potential fallout, and a potential response. Source: Bloomberg Radio.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020:

Attack Kill Switch: A key malicious domain name used in the attack has been commandeered by security experts and used as a “killswitch.” Source : KrebsOnSecurity

A key malicious domain name used in the attack has been commandeered by security experts and used as a “killswitch.” : KrebsOnSecurity New York Times Editorial: “The magnitude of this national security breach is hard to overstate,” according to Thomas P. Bossert, former homeland security adviser to President Trump. Source: The New York Times.

Tuesday, December 15, 2020:

Stock Sales Under the Microscope: Top investors in SolarWinds sold millions of dollars in stock on December 7 — days before the intrusion was revealed. It’s unknown when SolarWinds’s executives and insiders first learned of the hack. But a former enforcement official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and an accounting expert both said the trades would likely spark an investigation by federal securities watchdogs into whether they amounted to insider trading. Source : The Washington Post.

Top investors in SolarWinds sold millions of dollars in stock on December 7 — days before the intrusion was revealed. It’s unknown when SolarWinds’s executives and insiders first learned of the hack. But a former enforcement official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and an accounting expert both said the trades would likely spark an investigation by federal securities watchdogs into whether they amounted to insider trading. : The Washington Post. ChannelE2E Analysis of Stock Sales: According to reports, FireEye alerted SolarWinds about the hack on Friday, December 11 — after the SolarWinds stock sale occurred on December 7. The preliminary timeline suggests SolarWinds insiders and investors did not know about the breach when they sold $SWI shares. We will update our coverage if the timeline details change.

According to reports, FireEye alerted SolarWinds about the hack on Friday, December 11 — after the SolarWinds stock sale occurred on December 7. The preliminary timeline suggests SolarWinds insiders and investors did not know about the breach when they sold $SWI shares. We will update our coverage if the timeline details change. Attack Victims: The victims include the U.S. Commerce and Treasury Departments; the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Institutes of Health and the State Department. Source : The Wall Street Journal.

The victims include the U.S. Commerce and Treasury Departments; the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Institutes of Health and the State Department. : The Wall Street Journal. Investigation Request: A bipartisan group of six senators want the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to submit a report to Congress about the impact of the SolarWinds cyber attack on agencies. The lawmakers want answers to six questions including how many agencies were impacted, how the FBI and CISA worked together to address the attack, and if agencies failed to implement FISMA or other cyber laws. The senators also want an additional briefing on the topics. Source: Federal News Network.

Monday, December 14, 2020:

SolarWinds SEC Filing: The software company discloses the breach in an SEC filing. Source : SolarWinds and the SEC.

The software company discloses the breach in an SEC filing. : SolarWinds and the SEC. SolarWinds Stock Falls: Shares in $SWI fall about $20 on the breach news.

Sunday, December 13, 2020:

Saturday, December 12, 2020:

Emergency NSC White House Meeting: The National Security Council holds a meeting at the White House on Saturday to discuss a breach of multiple government agencies and businesses. The The NSC is the U.S. President’s principal forum for considering national security and foreign policy matters with his senior national security advisors and cabinet officials. Source: Reuters, December 13, 2020.

Friday, December 11, 2020:

FireEye Discovers SolarWinds Was Attacked: During a FireEye breach investigation, FireEye discovers that SolarWinds Orion updates had been corrupted and weaponized by hackers. FireEye alerts SolarWinds. Source: Multiple reports.

Wednesday, December 9, 2020: Note — the CEO transition plan and stock transactions mentioned below were announced two days before SolarWinds apparently knew about the breach.

SolarWinds CEO Transition: The company discloses Sudhakar Ramakrishna will succeed Kevin Thompson as SolarWinds president and CEO, effective January 4, 2021. The CEO announcement is made before FireEye apparently alerts SolarWinds about the breach two days later on December 11. Source : ChannelE2E.

The company discloses will succeed Kevin Thompson as SolarWinds president and CEO, effective January 4, 2021. The CEO announcement is made before FireEye apparently alerts SolarWinds about the breach two days later on December 11. : ChannelE2E. SolarWinds Stock Transactions: On the financial front, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has made a $315 million secondary investment in SolarWinds. The deal involves CPP buying an existing stake from private equity firms Silver Lak e and Thoma Bravo, Source: ChannelE2E.

Tuesday, December 8, 2020:

FireEye Suffers Attack: FireEye discloses that state-sponsored hackers broke into FireEye’s network and stole the company’s Red Team penetration testing tools. Source: MSSP Alert.

March to June 2020: