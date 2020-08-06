SolarWinds Discloses Quarterly MSP Software Revenue

SolarWinds discloses specific MSP software revenue figures as part of $SWI Q2 2020 earnings statement. SolarWinds MSP may spin-off into standalone, publicly traded company.

SolarWinds — perhaps for the first time — has disclosed its specific MSP software revenue as part of a quarterly earnings report. The move comes as the company contemplates a potential spin-off of its SolarWinds MSP software business into a standalone, publicly traded company.

For its Q2 2020, SolarWinds MSP GAAP total revenues were $73.3 million, up 14 percent. That growth is a bit below historic norms, ChannelE2E believes — but it’s still reassuring, considering small businesses and MSPs have closely analyzed their IT spending amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check back throughout today for more updates from the SolarWinds MSP earnings call.