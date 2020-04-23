Podcast: SolarWinds MSP’s Colin Knox
Colin Knox, head of community engagement at SolarWinds MSP, describes how the IT management software provider onboards & supports MSPs as they scale their businesses.
Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Today’s guest is Colin Knox, head of community engagement at SolarWinds MSP. It has been roughly one year since SolarWinds acquired Passportal, an MSP password management company that Knox launched and ran as CEO.
In this conversation, Knox describes how his role at SolarWinds MSP has evolved since the Passportal acquisition. He shares key steps SolarWinds MSP is taking to enhance partner experience, engagements and community. And he digs a little deeper on the overall strategy to help MSPs build more successful businesses.
Now, here’s the conversation…
Podcast: Listen Here…
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Overview and introductions
- 0:28 – How Knox’s role has evolved since SolarWinds MSP acquired Passportal.
- 1:55 – How SolarWinds (best-known as as a software company) focuses on “community” and the MSP partner experience.
- 4:30 – SolarWinds MSP and its partner advisory council: Key goals.
- 6:43 – SolarWinds “ease of consumption” DNA extends from IT pros to MSPs.
- 9:30 – How SolarWinds assists MSPs with onboarding.
- 11:55 – SolarWinds MSP Head Nerds: How do they help MSPs?
- 13:42 – SolarWinds MSP Institute: Goals and offerings for MSPs.
- 15:14 – How MSPs interact and learn from one another.
- 16:40 – How MSPs can learn more about SolarWinds MSP.
- 17:51 – Conclusion
