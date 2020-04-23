Podcast: SolarWinds MSP’s Colin Knox

Colin Knox, head of community engagement at SolarWinds MSP, describes how the IT management software provider onboards & supports MSPs as they scale their businesses.

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Today’s guest is Colin Knox, head of community engagement at SolarWinds MSP. It has been roughly one year since SolarWinds acquired Passportal, an MSP password management company that Knox launched and ran as CEO.

In this conversation, Knox describes how his role at SolarWinds MSP has evolved since the Passportal acquisition. He shares key steps SolarWinds MSP is taking to enhance partner experience, engagements and community. And he digs a little deeper on the overall strategy to help MSPs build more successful businesses.

Now, here’s the conversation…

The conversation covers: