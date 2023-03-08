SolarWinds Makes Observability Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

IT management software company SolarWinds is making its SolarWinds Observability solution available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

IT management software company SolarWinds is making its SolarWinds Observability solution available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. In addition, SolarWinds expanded customer availability to the company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS)-delivered observability offering across the Asia-Pacific region.

SolarWinds Observability is a unified, cloud-native SaaS offering powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities that delivers insights, operational intelligence, and smart automation to help with fast remediation and help users achieve service-level objectives (SLOs). With SolarWinds Observability, customers have visibility into their complete IT environment—in both public and private clouds—to help expedite anomaly identification and resolution, SolarWinds said in a statement.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Microsoft Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed ready-to-use solutions.

In addition to being available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, SolarWinds also offers direct and flexible licensing options, helping ensure the solution is accessible to customers of all sizes and across industries, the company said. In the coming months, SolarWinds Observability will be delivered as a Native Azure Service (NAS), allowing businesses already utilizing Azure to implement the solution’s observability capabilities immediately.

“With the opening of our Asia-Pacific Azure data center, availability in the Azure Marketplace, and upcoming integration as a Native Azure Service, even more businesses in the region will have access to SolarWinds Observability,” said EVP and Chief Product Officer Rohini Kasturi in the statement.

“We’re pleased to welcome SolarWinds Observability to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp.