SolarWinds Acquires SentryOne Database Performance Monitoring

SolarWinds is acquiring SentryOne, which develops database performance monitoring and DataOps solutions for Microsoft SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 433 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

SentryOne for MSPs and Managed Database Services

SentryOne has a partner program that spans MSPs, solutions providers and resellers. For MSPs that are seeking to build recurring revenues, SentryOne promotes such opportunity areas as:

Database performance monitoring for cloud and on-premises based systems.

DataOps for managing data governance.

Cloud migration and optimization services focused on such areas as containers and virtualization, planning a migration, and containing cloud costs.

Still, this M&A deal focuses mainly on IT professionals rather than MSPs, ChannelE2E believes. Indeed, SolarWinds is evaluating whether to spin off its SolarWinds MSP software business. If such a spin-off happens, the SentryOne business will remain with parent SolarWinds rather than join the MSP off-shoot, ChannelE2E believes. Nevertheless, it’s a safe bet SolarWinds will continue to promote SentryOne to both corporate IT users and MSPs.

SolarWinds Acquires SentryOne: Executive Perspectives

In an expansive statement about the deal, SolarWinds CEO Kevin Thompson said:

“For over 20 years, SolarWinds has been committed to ensuring that we bring to market a wide range of products designed to help IT pros solve the toughest IT infrastructure management challenges. As applications and data continue to grow in complexity and volume, database management has become a critical function to businesses of all sizes and types. We believe the explosion of business-critical applications, and their reliance on peak database performance, presents an opportunity for SolarWinds to continue to expand our support for IT organizations. “We care about the database because we care about applications. Database performance is most often where the app goes wrong—whether on-premises or in the cloud. And, because databases are so critical to application performance, IT pros and business leaders from the dedicated database administrator to the ‘accidental DBA,’ from application developers and APM pros fueling their apps with data, to BI pros and business leaders who need insights to power their organizations—all rely on database performance to drive success.” “We believe SentryOne’s powerful, market-leading database performance management offerings give us another compelling product to enhance our ability to serve IT professionals, particularly those who manage Microsoft environments,” Thompson said. “We believe the combination of SolarWinds and SentryOne will enable us to serve the entire spectrum of databases and related performance management challenges in a hybrid IT environment, from small businesses to the Fortune 500.”

Added Bob Potter, CEO, SentryOne:

“SentryOne’s mission has been to empower the Microsoft Data Professional to achieve breakthrough performance across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. As we’ve grown, we’ve engaged with our users in much the same way SolarWinds does and expanded our offering to address the increasingly complex needs of today’s hybrid IT reality. Our focus on the needs of the Microsoft data professional empowers organizations who rely on SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform to run their organizations and ensure optimal performance, wherever their databases live.”

The deal is expected to close in late October.