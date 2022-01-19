SolarWinds Acquires Government Professional Services Firm Monalytic

SolarWinds has acquired Monalytic, a professional services firm focused on monitoring and analytics for SolarWinds’ federal government customers. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Monalytic Expertise: Federal Government IT Monitoring and Analytics Services

Monalytic, which has 16 employees, specializes in SolarWinds software deployments — including integrations with legacy IT systems. SolarWinds downplayed the deal’s potential channel conflicts, and emphasized that Monalytic consultants will “continue to work alongside the SolarWinds Partner ecosystem and network of resellers.” SolarWinds described that overall partner ecosystem strategy during a North America Partner Summit in November 2021.

The Monalytic deal arrives roughly 13 months after SolarWinds discovered and disclosed the Orion software hack — which impacted numerous government agencies. The acquisition also arrives six months after SolarWinds spun off N-able, an MSP-centric software business.

Perhaps most symbolically, the Monalytic acquisition surfaces roughly one year after Sudhakar Ramakrishna officially became SolarWinds’ CEO. Ramakrishna spent much of 2021 assuring customers that the Orion hack was fully investigated and mitigated. Fast forward to 2022, and he clearly wants to talk about SolarWinds’ expansion plans — including the Monalytic acquisition.

SolarWinds Acquires Monalytic: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the acquisition, Ramakrishna said:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Monalytic team to SolarWinds. This acquisition will enhance our ability to serve our federal customers and Partners. In supporting our federal customers for over a decade, Monalytic has proven its ability to operate in the most secure environments and deliver fantastic value.”

Added Andrea Webb, senior vice president, Chief Customer Officer, SolarWinds:

“Monalytic has helped our government customers realize the exceptional value of their SolarWinds investment. This acquisition will further amplify Monalytic’s capabilities, through their service and support offerings, and as a result, will help further intensify our efforts in this critical customer segment and continue to deliver superior value.”

Concluded Greg Fetterhoff, president, Monalytic, a SolarWinds Company:

“For existing Monalytic customers, nothing will change – it will only get better. We will continue to help organizations perform at their peak and reap the benefits of their SolarWinds investment, and it will be even easier for SolarWinds users to access our services. We will continue to team with the SolarWinds channel Partners to meet program goals. And we will continue all operations, but with more resources to do it even better.”

Next up, SolarWinds is expected to announce quarterly results on February 17, 2022.