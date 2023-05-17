SoftwareOne Acquires ServiceNow Partner Beniva Consulting Group

SoftwareOne Holding AG has acquired ServiceNow partner Beniva Consulting Group for an undisclosed amount.

SoftwareOne, founded in 2000, is based in Switzerland with additional sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries. The company has 8,706 employees listed on LinkedIn. SoftwareOne’s areas of expertise include Technology Advisory Services, Software Licensing Solutions, Software Asset Management, Managed Services for Software Procurement, PyraCloud, AzureSimple, Managed Backup, Managed Cloud, Managed Security, Digital Supply Chain, Cloud Spend Management, among others.

Beniva Consulting Group, founded in 2016, is based in Calgary, Alberta. The company has 59 employees listed on LinkedIn. Beniva provides in ServiceNow, Configuration Management Database (CMDB), IT and Operations Management (ITOM), Cloud Advisory, and Application Services solutions.

The acquisition adds deep process automation and service management specialization to SoftwareOne’s existing market-leading IT Asset Management (ITAM) services, according to the company

With this transaction, Beniva’s team of more than 75 cloud technology experts and its directors will join SoftwareOne, the company said.

SoftwareOne Acquires Beniva: Additional Insight

Shadi Khoshab, Global Director, ITAM & Software Sourcing Services, SoftwareOne, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Beniva and their team to SoftwareOne. They bring a wealth of ServiceNow knowledge, strong ITOM capabilities and they’re a fantastic cultural fit. We are already recognized as a market leader in ITAM and by adding Beniva to our organization, we will supercharge the way we support our clients, helping them achieve their software & cloud portfolio optimization goals.”

Leonard Wiens, founding partner, Beniva, said:

“SoftwareOne’s all-in-one cloud application strategy represents the most complete end-to-end vision in the market. We couldn’t be more excited to bring elite ServiceNow and workflow automation delivery to SoftwareOne’s clients across the globe.”

SoftwareOne’s M&A Growth

SoftwareOne has been on a buying spree since at least 2018 whenn the company acquired IT services provider Comparex and a France-based MSP called ISI Expert. In 2019, the company acquired Melbourne, Australia-based BNW Consulting and in 2020 fully acquired InterGrupo; buying the remaining 40 percent of the company following an initial investment in 2019.

In 2021, SoftwareONE acquired HeleCloud, an AWS Managed Service Provider Partner, as well as Google cloud services provider Intelligence Partner to support customers on their journeys to the cloud. In 2022, the company bought Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure solutions provider Predic.