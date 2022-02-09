SoftwareONE Acquires Microsoft Azure Solutions Provider Predica

SoftwareONE Holding AG, a global software and cloud solutions provider, has acquired Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure solutions provider Predica. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 169 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

SoftwareONE Holding AG Acquires Microsoft Azure Provider Predica

Predica was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Poland. The company specializes in Microsoft Azure cloud migration, application modernization and managed services, including applications and DevOps, cloud infrastructure, security and data analytics, according to a statement from SoftwareONE. Predica serves blue-chip enterprise customers in Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., the company said.

SoftwareONE is headquartered in Switzerland and has around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, the company said. SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers.

Predica’s 300+ cloud technology experts and the company’s leadership team will join SoftwareONE and be integrated with the company’s multi-cloud Cloud Services platform. The acquisition will expand the global capabilities of SoftwareONE’s Cloud Services platform, which today serves more than 1,800 active managed customers across 56 countries, SoftwareONE said in the statement.

SoftwareONE AG Acquires Predica: Driving Azure Cloud Services

Bernd Schlotter, president of SoftwareONE Services, commented on the news:

“The adoption of public cloud continues to grow rapidly as organizations pursue ‘cloud first’ strategies, driving the demand for professional and managed services. The acquisition of Predica extends our cloud-native capabilities and complements our existing Azure Cloud Services business well as we continue to invest in our five strategic growth areas – Hyperscaler factory, Application services, SAP on cloud, FinOps and Industry vertical solutions. I could not be more impressed by Predica’s journey and efficient operating model and look forward to welcoming the entire team to SoftwareONE.”

Andrzej Lipka, CEO and co-founder of Predica added:

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with SoftwareONE. Our mission has always been to help customers use Microsoft technology to achieve greater productivity and purpose. Together with SoftwareONE, we look forward to making an even bigger impact supporting organizations with their complex digital transformation requirements, while contributing our deep technical knowledge, best practices and entrepreneurial spirit.”

SoftwareONE’s M&A Activity

This is not SoftwareONE’s first Microsoft Azure-focused acquisition. In 2018, the company acquired IT services provider Comparex and a France-based MSP called ISI Expert. In 2019, the company acquired Melbourne, Australia-based BNW Consulting and in 2020 fully acquired InterGrupo; buying the remaining 40 percent of the company following an initial investment in 2019. In 2021, SoftwareONE acquired HeleCloud, an AWS Managed Service Provider Partner, as well as Google cloud services provider Intelligence Partner to support customers on their journeys to the cloud.