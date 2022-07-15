Software Supply Chain Security: What MSPs & MSSPs Need to Know

MSSP Alert Live Security Conference Preview: Join us as Jon Boyens, deputy chief of computer security at NIST, describes software supply chain risks & best security practices.

MSPs and MSSPs — and the software they run — remain prime targets for cyberattacks. So how can service providers work with their software suppliers to ensure digital supply chains are locked down?

Jon Boyens of NIST will provide answers during MSSP Alert Live 2022 (join us September 19-21, Washington, D.C.). Boyens is deputy chief of the computer security division, within the Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Take a closer look, and you’ll see that Boyens:

Leads NIST’s Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management Program;

co-leads the Software and Supply Chain Assurance Forum; and

is the NIST principal to the Federal Acquisition Security Council.

Boyens has worked on various White House-led initiatives, including those on trusted identities, federal supply chain, ICT supply chain, the Cybersecurity Framework and, more recently, implementation of EO 14028, Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.

Software Supply Chain Security: Hear Expert Guidance

Roll all that together, and Boyens is uniquely qualified to describe the state of software supply chain security — and the steps that service providers and their software partners can take to harden systems from cyberattacks.

