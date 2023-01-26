Software Engineering M&A: Harness Acquires Propelo

Software delivery platform provider Harness has acquired Propelo, a provider of a software engineering productivity platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the latest technology M&A deal that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Harness Acquires Propelo for Software Developer Productivity

Harness, founded in 2016, is based in San Francisco, California. The company has 859 employees listed on LinkedIn. Harness’ areas of expertise include continuous integration, continuous delivery, feature flags, cloud cost management, service reliability management, security testing orchestration and chaos engineering.

Propelo was founded in 2016. The company has 15 employees listed on LinkedIn. Propelo’s areas of expertise include recruitment, employer brand, attraction, talent, education, interim management, school improvement, consulting, board advisory and MAT development.

Propelo’s platform provides insights into software delivery and workflows across teams, processes and systems to increase developer productivity, improve developer experience, software quality and security, and accelerate time to value. With the acquisition, Propelo’s platform will be rebranded as the Harness Software Engineering Insights module—the eighth module in the Harness Platform, the companies said.

Harness Acquires Propelo: Executive Insights

Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder at Harness, commented on the news:

“Talented software developers are in high demand and a business’s bottom line relies on developers rapidly delivering innovation to end-users. Enterprises know developer productivity and happiness are business critical. A big part of improving the dev experience is having the right insights into the SDLC to know where developers are being held back. But companies need to measure before they can optimize. Until now measurability has been a tremendous challenge. Propelo provides engineering and DevOps leaders with actionable data to make decisions that remove engineering roadblocks and help teams respond more quickly to customer needs. We are proud to have the incredible Propelo team, industry-leading platform and deep customer base now at Harness, to drive continuous improvement for our customers.”

Nishant Doshi, CEO and founder at Propelo, added: