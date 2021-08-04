SNP SE Acquires German SAP Partner Datavard

SNP SE's acquisition of German SAP partner Datavard is part of the company’s continued initiative to implement its platform strategy.

German software solutions provider Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (SNP SE) has acquired software and consulting company Datavard AG for an undisclosed amount.

SNP SE Acquires Datavard to Advance Platform Strategy

Datavard is a SAP partner that helps clients migrate to SAP S/4HANA, modernizing their analytics and data warehouse landscape, and carrying out mergers and acquisitions, carve-outs and company splits. Its solutions include data life cycle management, business intelligence and analytics and innovative cloud connectivity centered on the SAP ecosystem.

Meanwhile, SNP SE’s software solutions are designed to help companies with the digital transformation process and automate data migrations. This acquisition is part of the company’s larger initiative to implement its platform strategy.

Datavard’s approximately 170 employees will join SNP, according to the company. Datavard is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. The company also has two large locations in Slovakia and a location in Switzerland as well as a presence in the United States.

Gregor Stöckler, co-founder and CEO of Datavard, will join the board of managing directors of SNP SE as the new chief operating officer (COO). He will be responsible for the U.S. and UK-Ireland sales regions as well as responsible globally for analytics, platform strategy, technology partners and partner marketing, the company said.

Founded in 1994, The SNP Group has around 1,600 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenue of around EUR 144 million in the 2020 fiscal year. SNP SE bought Datavard from Marondo Capital, which had been involved in the company since 2019.

SNP SE Acquires Datavard: Executive Insight

Michael Eberhardt, CEO of SNP SE, commented on the deal:

“With this acquisition, we are expanding our software portfolio to include Datavard’s solutions in the areas of SAP data management and analytics. In both the software and the consulting business, the two portfolios complement each other perfectly. Until now, SNP and Datavard have acted as competitors and partners in the market; in the future, we will use the newly gained strength from the merger of both companies to serve our customers and partners even more comprehensively.”

Gregor Stöckler, founder and CEO of Datavard, added:

“We are very pleased to now be a part of the market leader for data transformation software solutions in the SAP world. It opens up many new opportunities for our employees, customers and partners.”

SAP Partner M&A

Mergers and acquisition activity in the SAP partner ecosystem has remained relatively steady over the past three years. Key buyers have included global systems integrators, consulting giants and MSPs like Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, Dimension Data, HCL, IBM and NTT Communications.

The goal, in many cases, involves a regional or talent land grab — designed to help end-customers accelerate migrations from on-premises applications to cloud-based SAP options across ERP (enterprise resource planning), CRM (customer relationship management), HANA and more.

