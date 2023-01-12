Data M&A: Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data for APAC Expansion

Behavioral data platform Snowplow has acquired Sydney, Australia-based Poplin Data to further expand in Australia and New Zealand. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Snowplow Acquires Poplin Data for APAC Expansion

Snowplow, founded in 2012, is based in London, England. The company has 188 employees listed on LinkedIn. Snowplow’s areas of expertise include web analytics, data warehousing, web and event analytics, data pipeline and algorithm design and execution, Hadoop, Cascading, Scalding, Cascalog, Hive, Amazon Web Services including EMR, Redshift and Dynamo DB, data analytics, user engagement, data mapping/modeling, data collection and real-time event data.

Poplin Data, founded in 2016, is based in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The company has nine employees listed on LinkedIn. Poplin Data’s areas of expertise include data, data engineering, analytics, data governance, strategy, Snowplow Analytics, open source, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services, first-party data collection, privacy and compliance-first data collection, real-time data collection, identity merging and data completeness.

The acquisition of the data specialist consulting firm brings Snowplow’s largest external tools developer within the Snowplow ecosystem and furthers the company’s international expansion, the companies said.

Alex Dean, CEO and co-founder of Snowplow, commented on the news:

“By working with Snowplow’s behavioral data platform, Poplin Data has expanded our vision of what data creation can be. They are a fantastic team of technologists who continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with our platforms. Bringing them into the Snowplow team expands our research and development efforts and helps us be closer to our global customer base. I am delighted to welcome everyone from Poplin Data to our team and officially launch the Snowplow APAC Operating Hub.”

Mike Robins, CTO and co-founder of Poplin Data, added:

“As one of Snowplow’s early adopters, the Poplin Data team and I look forward to working with Snowplow to continue its mission of providing customers with high-quality behavioral data ready for personalization and machine learning.”

Snowplow’s International Expansion

The Sydney location continues Snowplow’s international expansion, following the opening last year of its U.S. headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, and the addition of a team in Berlin, Germany, to serve its growing customer base in the DACH region.